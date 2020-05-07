Mooroopna mum finds the healing power in flowers

It was a struggle with post-natal depression that led Jess Douglas-Monks to flowers.

Now the Mooroopna mum of three is preparing for her first Mother's Day as a florist all while juggling work at a pharmacy and remote schooling.

“When I started doing flowers I had quite bad post-natal depression and flowers were a way for me to get out of that,” Ms Douglas-Monks said.

“It helped me be creative and they actually helped me get over that in a way.

“It is nice to be able to bring something happy to other mums who might be going through the same thing.”

Bare Botanical Blooms' Jess Douglas-Monks started the business after a struggle with post-natal depression.

Slowly growing the business over a couple of years, it was just weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic hit that Ms Douglas-Monks decided to take Bare Botanical Blooms up a notch.

“I shut down because it was non-essential,” she said.



“Then I noticed other people being creative and figuring out ways to run their businesses without contact and I thought if they can do it, I can do it.”

With Mother's Day on the horizon, Ms Douglas-Monks thought she would just give it a go.

But she could have never predicted the response.



“It's crazy actually, it's a lot busier than I expected it to be,” she said.

“I think it's just because everyone's been having such an unusual time.

“They're looking to brighten their day, to make things as special as they can, with the restrictions that we have.

“I've ended up doing probably three times as much as I was going to, just because of the demand.”

The Bare Botanical Blooms florist gets some help from 7-year-old Arya and 3-year-old Elias.

Just as quickly as she advertised bouquets for pick-up from her home studio and teamed up with Fryers St Food Store's Mother's Day hampers, Bare Botanical Blooms was sold out.

It quickly reached a point where, even with a friend helping out, she could not take any more orders.



“I had to put a limit to what I could physically get done,” she said.

“You have to draw the line somewhere in order to be able to produce the quality that you would like to put out.”

Ms Douglas-Monks said it had only been possible with the incredible support of fellow mums.

And while it had been a challenge preparing for the industry's biggest day, she wrote it all off as a good learning experience.

“You just do what you have to do you,” she said.

“You just work around it and if you can do this sort of thing under these sorts of conditions, you can do it much easier the next time you have to do anything under pressure.”