Shepparton florist prepares for Mother’s Day boom

The phone ringing off the hook, customers knocking at the door and flower offcuts flying in every direction.

It was a scene of organised chaos, with the Simply Stems Boutique Florist team hard at work preparing for the biggest event on the florist calendar.

This Mother's Day it is not business as usual, but demand is showing no signs of slowing down.

Like every year, owner Rachel Matthews is not expecting to spend the day getting spoilt by her three children.

“We'll start prepping for everything on Thursday, we'll get the bulk of our flowers during the week and then make Friday, Saturday, Sunday,” Mrs Matthews said.

“We're usually here having pizza or some type of takeaway Saturday night to get them all done.

“Generally Sunday we still get orders coming in and a lot of walk-ins but this year it's the real unknown.

“Who knows? Imagine if we get out early, I could get get pampered by the kids!”

Even with the Shepparton store closed to the public, Mother's Day orders are blooming and Mrs Matthews said deliveries had the potential to double compared to other years.

“We're tracking really well with orders, far ahead of what we usually are at this point in time,” she said.

“I think now because of the realisation that everyone can't visit each other, there's been a big spike.

“We haven't opened our doors, there would just be too many people in here, so we're going to look at different options — and our drivers, there will be a lot more drivers.”

For the first time in the business's history, Mother's Day orders will close at midnight, Thursday evening.

With flower growers and imports impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Mrs Matthews said she needed to ensure the business could keep up with demand.

“We want to make sure we can fulfil them (orders) and once we get them (the flowers) in we can extend or change,” she said.

“It's sort of day by day at the minute to see how we'll tackle it.”

Having prepared to close the business to weather the pandemic, Mrs Matthews said she was overwhelmed by the phenomenal support.

“I still can't believe we have thrived in it,” she said.

“There's a bit of guilt with that because I just feel like all these people are really suffering, but we'll use our funds later on when they're all open.”

Mrs Matthews said it cemented her feeling that flowers were more than a luxury.

“We were getting orders for people who lost loved ones — that probably got me the most — and those having babies,” she said.

“They're two moments in your life where you want people around you and they couldn't, and that really fuelled us.

“Most of the time people would be spending these moments together and to see their smiles — they still feel cared for and loved, that's really big.”

Last-minute orders may be possible but Simply Stems also has other options to make mum's day, including gift packs, bottles of bubbly and cards available by phoning 5822 4515 or visiting www.simplystems.com.au