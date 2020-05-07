Parklake offers takeaway breakfast and lunch service

Parklake is offering a drive-through takeaway breakfast and lunch service for the first time in its almost 70 year history.

And customers couldn't be happier.

The hotel, famed for its fine dining, launched the new takeaway service this week.

In its seven decades, Parklake has garnered many faithful customers, some of whom have dropped in for a meal or a coffee every weekend for up to 30 years.

But this is the hotel's first foray into takeaway.

Parklake general manager Akash "Kash" Sharma said it was a brand new world for the stalwart local business.

“It was a little daunting, as Parklake has never done anything this crazy — but these are crazy times,” he said.

“So this is something quite different for us. But if you never try, you never know.”

The takeaway service is pick-up only, with contact-free drive-through collection available.

“Either you can come to the drive-through and ask reception for your food and to pay,” Mr Sharma said.

“Or you can call ahead and pay over the phone via credit card.

“Your order will be ready with your name on it and can be picked up from the restaurant or reception.”

Mr Sharma said many of Parklake's local staff were delighted to return to work thanks to the new service.

“We're so excited to innovate so people can come back to work,” he said.

Although Parklake only announced its new service this week, Mr Sharma said it had already received a wave of support.

Especially when customers realised Parklake's famous gnocchi would be back on offer.

“People are really surprised we're doing takeaway. Everyone's saying, ‘Finally, we can have our favourite dishes again’," Mr Sharma said.

Parklake's takeaway service will be on offer from Tuesday to Sunday.

Breakfast runs from 7.30 am to 10.30 am and lunch from 10.30 am to 2.30 pm.

Takeaway coffee and cake is available until 4 pm.

To see the menu, visit the Parklake Shepparton Facebook page, and call 5821 5822 to order.