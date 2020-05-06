News

Parklake offers takeaway breakfast and lunch service

By Charmayne Allison

Parklake is renowned for its fine dining.

Parklake is offering takeaway breakfast and lunch, as local hospitality services continue to innovate during the pandemic.

And customers couldn't be happier.

The hotel, famed for its fine dining, launched the new takeaway service this week.

Parklake general manager Akash "Kash" Sharma said it was a brand new world for the local business, which has been operating for almost 70 years.

“It was a little daunting, as Parklake has never done anything this crazy — but these are crazy times,” he said.

“Parklake has always been an upmarket venue — a place people have come to every weekend for coffee for 30 years. It's not a takeaway place.

“So this is something quite different for us. But if you never try, you never know.”

The takeaway service is pick-up only, with contact-free drive-through collection available.

“Either you can come to the drive-through and ask reception for your food and to pay,” Mr Sharma said.

“Or you can call ahead and pay over the phone via credit card.

“Your order will be ready with your name on it and can be picked up from the restaurant or reception.”

Mr Sharma said Parklake's 53 local staff were delighted to return to work thanks to the new service.

“They were doing nothing at home, so once the JobKeeper payment came in, we thought we'd mix things up so they had something to do,” he said.

Although Parklake only announced its new service this week, Mr Sharma said it had already received a wave of support.

Especially when customers realised Parklake's famous gnocchi would be back on offer.

“People are really surprised we're doing takeaway. Everyone's saying, ‘Finally, we can have our favourite dishes again’," Mr Sharma said.

Parklake's takeaway service will be on offer from Tuesday to Sunday.

Breakfast runs from 7.30 am to 10.30 am and lunch from 10.30 am to 2.30 pm.

Takeaway coffee and cake is available until 4 pm.

To see the menu, visit the Parklake Shepparton Facebook page, and call 5821 5822 to order.

