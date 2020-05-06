Living with Tourette syndrome: Euroa 16-year-old Ewan Dalley shares his story

Ewan Dalley has a kind of serenity about him.

Sharing his story in his Euroa living room, the 16-year-old is softly-spoken, eloquent beyond his years.

It's difficult to imagine him raising his voice, let alone shouting unintelligibly or swearing at the top of his lungs.

But just three years earlier that was his reality, as he grappled with escalating symptoms of a condition that left him feeling like his body was out of his control.

Tourette syndrome.

“I had mixed feelings when I was finally diagnosed,” Ewan said.

“Relief, because I was diagnosed. But that was quickly followed by anxiety as I realised the stigma of the diagnosis.

“I thought, will I now be known as the kid with Tourette's?”

A nervous system disorder, Tourette syndrome starts in childhood and involves uncontrollable repetitive movements or unwanted sounds known as "tics".

These can include shrugging, blinking, coughing and facial movements.

Tics are typically preceded by an unwanted urge or sensation in the affected muscles and can only be temporarily suppressed.

While Tourette's affects one per cent of school-aged children, most go undiagnosed as the majority of cases are mild.

Although the media has sensationalised severe Tourette's in adults, this is rare, as tics generally decrease in intensity throughout adolescence.

Ewan has had tics since before he can remember.

“When I was really little I had a tic where I had to do this weird movement in my jaw,” he said.

“I didn't know what tics were at all, they were something I just did. But when I was 13, they started to get bad.”

Many people associate Tourette's syndrome with "coprolalia" — involuntary swearing or uttering socially inappropriate or derogatory remarks.

However, only about 10 per cent of Tourette's cases — including Ewan when he was initially diagnosed — exhibit coprolalia.

“It started getting worse with a head-jerking tic. Then the verbal tics started,” he said.

“Sometimes I'd randomly shout, not words, just sounds. Other times I'd swear. Or I'd have a random thought in my head or see something and have to shout about it.”

A student at Goulburn Valley Grammar School, Ewan avoided school at the peak of his symptoms.

However, he still experienced the embarrassment and frustration of being stared at in public when his tics escalated.

“It's not the greatest feeling,” he said.

“It feels like you're being judged, and that can have a real emotional effect.

“Now I don't care as much.”

Now on medication prescribed by his paediatrician, Ewan no longer exhibits coprolalia symptoms; however, his milder tics remain.

Medication also helps with Ewan's other diagnosed conditions, ADHD and anxiety — these can be co-morbid with Tourette's, along with depression, bipolar and autism spectrum disorder.

“I'm not sure if I've also been diagnosed with obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD), but I have symptoms,” he said.

“I started to notice these other conditions about the same time my Tourette's intensified. I was struggling to concentrate at school and started falling behind in classes.

“As for my anxiety, it can still be really bad. Some weeks I can't even leave my room because there's this really horrible, uncomfortable buzz inside me.

“And this anxiety only makes my Tourette's worse.”

For Ewan, a vocal tic begins with a tightening in the chest, like the words are building up until they need to burst out. Movements (or "motor" tics) begin with a tingling or tension in a muscle or part of the body.

“I once heard it described as ‘disvoluntary’ — it's not completely involuntary, as we have some control over it,” Ewan said.

“I can keep tics in for a small amount of time. But holding tics in makes them worse.

“For instance, if I tell you not to think about pink elephants, you'll think about a pink elephant.

“It's the same with tics. The more you try to control them or not think about them, the worse they get.”

Talking about tics can also make them worse, and as Ewan shares, his head and arms move restlessly.

While stress is a major trigger, Ewan has found relief in his favourite activities and hobbies. These include spending time with his beloved dog Sachi, listening to music, composing songs on his guitar or piano and writing poetry.

“Sometimes I write about how I'm feeling in a poetic way or in metaphors,” he said.

“Or I'll write about what other people might be feeling and try to understand others’ situations.”

People with Tourette syndrome can often be highly sensitive, with their own struggles increasing their understanding of other people's feelings.

It's a strong sense of empathy which is evident in Ewan.

“Sometimes I see people being rude, but where many would just see the surface level, I wonder what's going on underneath,” he said.

“Maybe they're having a bad day.

“Because I know I've had bad days, especially with Tourette's, which have made me more cranky and rude.”

While he believes awareness is increasing, Ewan said there were still major misconceptions around Tourette syndrome.

“The biggest misconception is people can think everyone with Tourette's has coprolalia — the swearing tics — when it's actually a small percentage,” he said.

“What contributes to that is it's bizarre and draws people's attention.

“There's another misconception that with coprolalia, what people shout is what they actually believe. But that's not true. If someone has racist tics, that doesn't mean they are racist.

“With coprolalia, tics have to be offensive, so by saying it, it shows they know it's wrong to say and most of the time they don't agree with it.”

While coronavirus has presented additional challenges for many people, Ewan has actually found the social restrictions to be beneficial.

Learning remotely from home, he now has the option of turning off his camera and mic when he starts to have a tic during class.

“I wish I could do that when I'm at school in person as well,” he said.

While Ewan has told his close school friends about his condition, he's not sure if his other schoolmates are aware.

“No-one reacted badly when I told them,” he said.

“As for my other schoolmates, I'm sure they all know about it now — but I didn't personally tell them.”

Ewan said the support of his family and his close friendships — including those he's developed at camps for children with Tourette's — have been invaluable.

“There's nothing people can say, but actions help,” he said.

“Just being there for me, treating me like a friend, is amazing.

“Because that was a big concern I had when my tics got bad. I was like, are my friends going to treat me differently now?

“And meeting other people with Tourette's has also helped. It's made me feel more normal, less isolated.

“Because when you get that diagnosis, it can feel like you're the only person in the world going through what you're going through.”

● Tourette Syndrome Awareness Week is from May 4 to 10.

For more information about the condition, visit tourette.org.au