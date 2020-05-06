After years of pain and suffering, Kyabram woman meets brother for the first time

Tracey Randell never had a childhood; instead, she was a slave.

A slave who was sexually abused — often flogged with electric kettle cords.

She has survived the unimaginable; her young life lived totally at the behest of cruel, twisted people.

It was a nightmare that began before birth, but one that she would eventually rise above — not as Cinderella, but by doing what she had been forced to do from the cradle.

She survived.

Now 53 and the mother of three healthy and successful children, Tracey still has an inner sense of triumph, of vindication.

Of survival.

But it has not rid her of the inner demons she battles to this day.

To look at this teetotal woman, who has never touched drugs, it is hard to imagine her as the tiny ‘alcoholic’ she was at birth, and that it would take six months to wean her off the alcohol on which she was dependent.

Her cards were dealt in the womb, the collateral damage of an alcoholic mother who drank through her pregnancy, causing neural damage to her unborn baby.

But finally a few things are falling Tracey’s way — such as recently meeting her long-lost brother, who was adopted out at the same time she was, but to a different family.

Only she is yet to meet him in the flesh — their first connection in a lifetime has been through social media.

It is, however, something tangible, something good. Something that means the world to her.

Tracey is the second eldest of five children born to that alcoholic mother.

Her eldest brother and half-sister were raised by their grandmother, another sibling was given to a family friend while Tracey and her youngest brother were adopted out.

Tracey spent the first six months of her life going through withdrawal in a Canterbury baby home.

And she still lives with the learning difficulties and a speech impediment from pre-birth damage.

Once ‘clean’ she was soon released into a Ballarat foster home — and her real nightmare was about to begin in a family of adoptive parents and four brothers.

Six months before Tracey arrived in Ballarat, her adoptive mother’s youngest son had died of sudden infant death syndrome — on the same day the mother’s father also died.

It was a situation, Tracey said, that set the scene for nine long years of abuse.

“I had a brother who sexually abused me — they used to belt me with kettle cords,” she said.

“My adoptive mother was an evil, possessive woman who made me sit under the table to eat — I couldn’t sit on a chair.”

Tracey soon found herself trapped in a perverted world of secrecy — the brother who sexually abused her would also pay her to keep quiet.

Tracey, not even nine years old, would give the money straight to another brother to keep him from telling his parents about things he heard from the next room.

The brother who abused Tracey has since been handed a two-year suspended sentence for the crimes he committed, based on the corroborated statements from Tracey and the brother she used to pay.

Tracey said the brother who sexually abused her originally pleaded not guilty, forcing her to go through five traumatic years in the justice system.

“I still suffer from severe depression because of it — he only got a two-year suspended sentence,” Tracey said.

“I still suffer because of the abuse I went through at the hands of that family.”

Putting her mind and self-esteem back in order has her in frequent contact with a clinical social worker in Shepparton.

But it is a dependence Tracey doesn’t resent — it has led to progress of which she is proud.

Tracey was her adoptive family’s “lackey”, as she described it.

On a cold, rainy day when she was nine, her adoptive dad, in between sips of beer, barked her an order to get him a packet of cigarettes while they were at her adoptive brother’s football game.

“The attendant wasn’t in the shed where you bought your tickets and cigarettes, so I grabbed all the money and stuffed it down my pants,” Tracey said.

Having nothing beautiful of her own, she paid a girl at her school $2 from the stolen money just to wear the girl's necklace.

The next day when Tracey was paying her family’s bills, as was customary, her adoptive dad came to pick her up.

Just as Tracey was hopping in the car, the necklace fell out on to the ground in front of him, so she left it there, scared of what he might do if he found out where she got it.

“The girl’s parents rang my dad and said: ‘Your daughter has stolen a whole lot of money and paid my daughter to wear a necklace, and she’s lost it’,” she said.

“My adoptive parents didn’t love me; his (my adoptive dad's) response was to call the police on a little girl.”

But instead of landing her in trouble, this next twist in Tracey’s story finally got the wheels of justice slowly grinding, starting with an interview that prompted the authorities to ask why she was stealing.

“I had to go to children’s court and l can still picture it to this day,” she said, her voice faltering.

“I stood in the witness box and was told that I wasn’t going back to their house — looked over to my adoptive parents and saw they didn’t care.

“I used to clean her (my adoptive mum's) house at five or six years old.”

The next thing she knew, Tracey's face was plastered in the Ballarat News, up for adoption once again.

A year later, she joined a children’s home in Melbourne where there were already two sisters and three sets of two brothers — Tracey was the only one on her own.

At 15 she met her boyfriend and then started working as a nanny.

Not long after, at the age of 17, Tracey was married to the 20-year-old man with the permission of her adoptive father (despite still being a ward of the state).

“I’d always wanted to be a mum and look after kids, just because I wanted to love something,” she said.

“The marriage lasted six months — I even met my second husband before I met my mum.”

In the early 1990s, then married to her second husband with a five-year-old child from her first marriage and a baby daughter from her second, Tracey made contact with her family for the first time.

Initially, Tracey’s grandmother was giving her information about her family, through an adoption agency, and a meeting with her siblings was scheduled — until her grandmother changed her mind.

“She didn’t want my siblings to know the mum who had raised them was really their grandma, and who they thought was their sister, was really their mum,” Tracey said.

Her grandmother died soon after, but Tracey was still determined to make contact with her family, so she hatched a plan.

“My second husband, my son and I found out where her funeral was through a death notice, so we went along and tried to figure out who was who,” she said.

“We followed the procession to the cemetery and found her gravestone, and I discovered my grandfather had also passed because his grave was next to hers.”

Eventually, Tracey made contact with an uncle, who said he would provide her mother’s number.

But when she made the call, it was her brother who answered.

“There was no connection, there was nothing,” Tracey said.

“They were angry with me because I told them their mother was really their grandma, and who they thought was their sister, was their mum.”

After a lifetime of wondering who her real parents were, Tracey eventually made contact with her birth parents.

She said the interaction was stilted, at best.

“I took my camera and told my mum if she smelt like alcohol, I would leave,” Tracey said.

“She didn’t, so I took photos of her and my dad individually, but he didn’t talk to me — he’s never talked to me.”

In a bid to help children who were trapped in the same position in which she had been, Tracey worked at the same Melbourne children’s centre at which she had lived as a child for six years.

“I was the first one ever to go through the system and come back and work there to help kids like myself,” she said.

“I did that for two years, but it became emotionally too much — it brought me back too much to when I was a girl.

“But I made history there. The kids loved me very much.”

But in 1995, soon after leaving the children’s home and three months after the birth of her third child, Tracey developed pustular psoriasis, a rare but serious skin condition.

“I got quite ill and couldn’t do basic things like bathe my baby,” she said.

“I had a complete physical and mental breakdown.”

The second and last time Tracey ever saw her mum was entirely coincidental.

It was a normal night and The Footy Show with Sam Newman was on television in the background.

“I was watching Newman’s show, and he was in Footscray,” she said.

“I must have been doing something else, when all of a sudden, I heard her voice.

“Mum was being interviewed by Sam Newman, and they were talking about how she was living in Essendon.”

And that was the last time Tracey ever saw her.

Despite everything she has been through, Tracey now has three children aged 36, 29 and 25.

“I don’t drink, don’t do drugs and I have three well-educated, grown, mature children,” she said.

“The statistics say I should’ve been a prostitute, been on drugs and beat my kids.”

Matthew, Tracey’s eldest, is a maths and science teacher at a secondary school in Melbourne.

Daughters Kathryn and Allison both work in hospitality.

Tracey left school when she was 14, having developed a stutter that left her unable to read aloud until her 20s.

But that didn’t put her off persistently reading to Matthew when he was young.

“Because he was quite smart, he realised what I was reading didn’t match the book, but he didn’t tell me, to be kind,” she said.

“He could read the street directory at age six — he got get me to Frankston from Vermont.”

In January 2019, Tracey’s daughter was delving into her family’s ancestry when she discovered Tracey’s mum had passed away.

“My daughter found the death notice, but I wouldn’t acknowledge it because I was still grieving the recent loss of my cottage mum from the Melbourne children’s home,” Tracey said.

In mid-February this year, Tracey was shocked to receive a phone call from an adoption agency saying a brother was looking for her.

“He was only told about two more children, he wasn’t told about me, he thought he was going to be talking to the siblings with the grandma. There was no information about me or our sister who was given away,” she said.

Shayne, who lives in Queensland, made contact with Tracey in early March through an adoption agency, which helped him realise they had the same mother.

To complicate matters further, Tracey worked out by comparing her mother’s last name on her death certificate with Shayne’s on his birth certificate that her mum had had an affair with their dad after marrying a different man, resulting in the birth of Shayne.

Tracey said she was scared to meet him after her experiences of meeting her siblings.

“We started off with emails, then we agreed on a telephone call,” she said.

“We planned on flying up to meet him — then whammo, the virus stopped us, so we organised to do FaceTime.

“I just felt sick. I rang my daughter and told her I couldn’t do it, but my daughter was very excited for me and said I had to.

“My brother and I were both crying down the phone.”

Tracey said meeting her brother, who had recently retired from a stable 35-year career as a paramedic, meant the world to her.

“He’s a very caring, nurturing guy, which is the complete opposite of what I’m used to with my normal family,” she said.

“As soon as this lifts, I’m off.

“I’ve waited 54 years, I’m sure I can wait another few months.”

But not too many — Tracey has a lifetime on which to catch up.