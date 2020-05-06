News

Staff disheartened after break-in at Shepparton’s Knight Street Multi-Age Learning

By Liz Mellino

Knight Street Multi-Age Learning director Erin Tracey said she was 'disheartened' following Monday's break-in.

Staff at a Shepparton early learning centre have been left disheartened after thieves stole about $3000 worth of digital equipment from the facility earlier this week.

Leaving behind a trail of destruction, the unknown offenders also broke a window and jemmied their way through a doorway, causing about $600 worth of damage.

Having worked at Knight Street Multi-Age Learning for the past 20 years, centre director Erin Tracey said this was the first break-in since she started.

“It's very disheartening, they stole three iPads and a mobile phone,” she said.

“Everyone's obviously struggling at the minute and now we're down three iPads and a phone, which we use to communicate with families.”

Detectives from Shepparton's Criminal Investigation Unit said they were investigating the break-in, which occurred in the early hours of Monday morning.

Police said the building on Knight St was targeted sometime between 2.30 am and 3 am, with thieves attempting to gain entry through a front window.

When that didn't work, police said the unknown offenders successfully gained entry into the childcare facility through a doorway at the side of the building.

Police said the break-in triggered the alarm system, scaring off the thieves; however, they managed to leave with a black iPad Air with a purple cover, two black iPad minis with red and blue covers and a black iPhone 5c.

Ms Tracey said it was fortunate the thieves did not take more equipment.

“It's lucky they didn't get very far — there was heaps more they could have taken but the alarm scared them off,” she said.

“We use the iPads to communicate with families and now we're just down to two ... hopefully they will be replaced soon and we can get back to normal.”

Ms Tracey confirmed the centre was running as normal on Monday morning.

“Shepparton Criminal Investigation Unit are conducting ongoing investigations into the incident,” Acting Sergeant Jacob Sinclair said.

Anyone with any information about the incident is urged to contact Act Sgt Sinclair at the Shepparton police station on 5820 5777.

Alternatively a confidential report can be made via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at www.crimestoppers.com.au

