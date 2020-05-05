News

Kialla resident creates positive pebble display

By Spencer Fowler Steen

Rock on: Kialla resident Debbie Smart started an initiative where people paint a pebble to spread positive messages at Kialla Lakes. She hopes one day the exhibit can be in the Shepparton Art Museum.

1 of 9

Rock on: Kialla resident Debbie Smart started an initiative where people paint a pebble to spread positive messages at Kialla Lakes. She hopes one day the exhibit can be in the Shepparton Art Museum.

2 of 9

Some of the painted pebbles on display.

3 of 9

Kialla residents Molly, 4, and Sonny Foster, 2, are taking a pebble home each to paint and add to the collection.

4 of 9

Kialla residents Molly, 4, and Sonny Foster, 2, are taking a pebble home each to paint and add to the collection.

5 of 9

Some of the painted pebbles on display.

6 of 9

The collection grows.

7 of 9

The collection two weeks ago.

8 of 9

Rock on: A Kialla resident started an initiative where people share their experiences of COVID-19 and positive messages on rocks at Kialla Lakes.

9 of 9

If you've been to Kialla Lakes recently, a pile of colourful rocks with positive messages painted all over them may have caught your eye.

It's an initiative created by Kialla's Debbie Smart, who said she wanted to help the community share positive messages during these trying times, connecting people from a distance.

Ms Smart said what started out with maybe two or three solitary rocks, had expanded to close to 100.

“The aim is to create a commemorative piece of art depicting a time that will certainly go down in history,” she said.

“It’s growing nicely, the community is definitely getting on board.

“I’m hoping we can create some memory of it displayed in a park or museum like SAM to remind people of this time.”

Not long after Easter, Ms Smart put a pile of unpainted rocks by the river, left instructions on what to do and sent out invitations to people on social media.

Since then, people have been getting creative, expressing themselves in a multitude of different ways.

Among her favourite rocks on display, Ms Smart said the ones with Aboriginal art patterns and native animals stood out to her.

“The rocks with positive words such as ‘keep going’ and ‘don’t give up’ bring me joy too,” she said.

“It's a great thing for the kids to get creative with.”

While the rocks are only a Kialla project at the moment, Ms Smart has ambitions to turn it into a wider community project involving a bit of friendly competition between different towns.

“I'd like people to try and make the best rock, sharing their creations on social media,” she said.

“Ultimately it's about building connection and rapport though, people are getting quite down at the moment, and things like this can help.”

To see the display or paint a rock, head down to Kialla Lakes near Ganaway Reserve.

Latest articles

News

Shepparton doctor answers COVID-19 questions

Shepparton’s Dr Peter Eastaugh is a renowned paediatrician with more than 40 years experience in medicine — including epidemiology. We asked the veteran physician and public commentator for his views on responses to the current COVID-19...

John Lewis
News

Air wing called to search for missing man

A police air wing was called on Sunday to help locate missing Shepparton man Singh Bhullar. Police officers said Mr Bhullar’s grey 2010 Ford Falcon sedan was seen in a paddock near the intersection of Campbells and Powerline Rds, Muckatah, north of...

James Bennett
News

Shepparton man faces court over alleged attempted murder

A Shepparton man has faced court over an alleged attempted murder that occurred earlier this year. It is understood the man, 40, was arrested by Shepparton police on January 28 and subsequently charged in relation to the alleged incident. Police...

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

News

Man sentenced to 23 years for Mooroopna murder

A man has been sentenced to 23 years in jail following the death of a man in Mooroopna in 2018.

Liz Mellino
News

Kyabram man to be sentenced after guilty plea to Mooroopna stabbing

A Kyabram man is set to be sentenced after stabbing a man six times with a fillet knife in Mooroopna last year.

Liz Mellino
News

Ram-raid at Identity Menswear a “targeted” attack

Shepparton police are investigating a ram-raid at Identity Menswear in the Maude St Mall in the early hours of Monday morning. It is understood at least three offenders used a vehicle to ram the front of the store at around 3.08 am, causing...

Liz Mellino