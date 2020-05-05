Kialla resident creates positive pebble display

If you've been to Kialla Lakes recently, a pile of colourful rocks with positive messages painted all over them may have caught your eye.

It's an initiative created by Kialla's Debbie Smart, who said she wanted to help the community share positive messages during these trying times, connecting people from a distance.

Ms Smart said what started out with maybe two or three solitary rocks, had expanded to close to 100.

“The aim is to create a commemorative piece of art depicting a time that will certainly go down in history,” she said.

“It’s growing nicely, the community is definitely getting on board.

“I’m hoping we can create some memory of it displayed in a park or museum like SAM to remind people of this time.”

Not long after Easter, Ms Smart put a pile of unpainted rocks by the river, left instructions on what to do and sent out invitations to people on social media.

Since then, people have been getting creative, expressing themselves in a multitude of different ways.

Among her favourite rocks on display, Ms Smart said the ones with Aboriginal art patterns and native animals stood out to her.

“The rocks with positive words such as ‘keep going’ and ‘don’t give up’ bring me joy too,” she said.

“It's a great thing for the kids to get creative with.”

While the rocks are only a Kialla project at the moment, Ms Smart has ambitions to turn it into a wider community project involving a bit of friendly competition between different towns.

“I'd like people to try and make the best rock, sharing their creations on social media,” she said.

“Ultimately it's about building connection and rapport though, people are getting quite down at the moment, and things like this can help.”

To see the display or paint a rock, head down to Kialla Lakes near Ganaway Reserve.