School assemblies go digital

By Jessica Ball

Gowrie Street Primary School principal Tim Warwick hosted Friday's assembly from the comfort of his desk via Facebook Live.

School captains James Nethersole and Nell Ryan hosted Goulburn Valley Grammar School's first ever online assembly on Friday.

It is a longstanding tradition and as education moves online, so do school assemblies across Shepparton.

As soon as remote learning was implemented, Gowrie Street Primary School started streaming its weekly assembly via Facebook Live.

Principal Tim Warwick said the reaction had been positive.

“It's an awesome way to bring everyone together to celebrate the great work everyone is doing, even in these circumstances,” Mr Warwick said.

“Each week we showcase one student from each class.

“It keeps everyone motivated to do their best work.”

On Friday, Mr Warwick co-hosted the assembly with teacher Eden Maunder and her cat, and aide Gabbi Lombardozzi and her dog.

He said the online assemblies were not only more visual for students but more accessible for parents.

“Our families are engaged with assembly now more than normal,” he said.

“I think we'll continue doing it in the future and get the kids to watch in class.”

Mr Warwick said using Facebook Live was also proving to be more interactive, with parents and teachers commenting and congratulating students and also allowing people to watch at a time that suited them.

Goulburn Valley Grammar School also held the first virtual assembly in the school's history on Friday.

Hosted by school captains Nell Ryan and James Nethersole, principal Mark Torriero said the weekly assembly was a meaningful part of the school's culture.

“It's an opportunity to hear our student voices,” Mr Torriero said.

“We've been able to bring back a tradition that we've been missing and connect the community.

“It was nerve-wracking, we've been working on this for weeks. Jess Bentron and Trevor Pye have done an enormous amount of work to make it possible.”

More than 700 students, teachers and parents logged on to hear student Sam Morgan make a live and impassioned ‘perfect address’ and were treated to pre-recorded student performances including the national anthem and the school song.

Mr Torriero said the coronavirus lockdown made the assembly more important than ever.

“It's a really important time to come together,” he said.

“There's no more important time to connect than now, even in a modified version.”

