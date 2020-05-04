Police continue search for missing Shepparton man Singh Bhullar

Police continue their search for missing Shepparton man Singh Bhullar after locating his car in a paddock near Katamatite.

The 27-year-old was last seen leaving a Cobram address on Thursday, April 30 about 9pm.

His vehicle, a grey 2010 Ford Falcon sedan, was located in a paddock near the intersection of Campbells and Powerline roads in Mukatah, north of Katamatite just after midday on May 3.

The vehicle was locked and appears to have sustained some damage when it left the roadway and came to rest in the paddock but Singh was not present.

Police hold concerns for Singh’s welfare due to the length of time he has been missing and as it is unusual for him not to be in contact with family.

Police have released an image of Singh in the hope someone recognises him and can provide information regarding his current whereabouts.

Anyone who sights Singh is urged to contact Shepparton Police Station on 5820 5777 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.