Community COVID-19 testing begins at Riverside Plaza

The first COVID-19 testing station outside of Goulburn Valley Health was opened in a Riverside Plaza shopfront on Friday afternoon, in a bid to test as many people as possible before the review of social distancing restrictions in a week.

The Riverside Plaza station was also open on Saturday and yesterday, and will be open today from 9 am to 12.45 pm.

Further COVID-19 testing will be held at Bunnings Shepparton from tomorrow.

Goulburn Valley Health primary care divisional director Julyan Howard said the station had received plenty of interest from shoppers and was thankful for their patience amid some technical difficulties and longer waiting times.

“The community support has been really patient and positive,” he said.

He also thanked the GV Health staff for setting up and operating the clinic within a short period of time, particularly the six staff members who were registering people and carrying out the testing.

The entire process at the station takes about 10 minutes and involves registration, a temperature test and a swab test.

Goulburn Valley Health chief executive Matt Sharp said more than 210 people were tested at the Riverside Plaza station across the weekend.

The GV Health screening station at the hospital would remain open from 10 am to 5.30 pm each day, but Mr Sharp encouraged those who were not showing symptoms of the virus to present at one of the other testing stations.

“People without COVID-19 symptoms, including healthcare workers, can be tested at the acute respiratory clinic,” he said.

“However, we are advising community members that do not have COVID-19 symptoms to attend Riverside Plaza and Bunnings for COVID-19 testing.”

Symptoms include fever or chills in the absence of an alternative diagnosis, or anyone with a cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, runny nose or loss of the sense of smell.

Mr Sharp thanked Riverside Plaza staff for making space for the station, as well as the GV Health staff for their additional efforts in setting it up.

The Andrews Government is endeavouring to test 100 000 people across the state in a two-week "blitz" with the aim of getting a better picture of the virus in the community ahead of the State of Emergency review on May 11.

“We've more than doubled the number of daily tests we're conducting since the introduction of this blitz and these results will be reflected in coming days,” Victoria Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said.

“The main aim of this increase in testing is to improve access and actively search for cases, allowing us to gain a better picture of this virus and make informed decisions for Victoria.”

There have been no new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Greater Shepparton or the wider Goulburn Valley for more than two weeks.

There are now 1384 cases across the state, an increase of 13.

Of the total, 1300 people have recovered.

There are currently 12 people in hospital, including seven in intensive care.

There have been 18 deaths from COVID-19.

More than 138 000 tests have been carried out.

Six of the new cases were attributed to a cluster at a Melbourne meat processing facility.