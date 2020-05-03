News

Search for missing Shepparton man Singh Bhullar

By Shepparton News

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate missing Shepparton man Singh Bhullar.

The 27-year-old was last seen leaving a Cobram address on Thursday, April 30 about 9pm.

It is believed he may be travelling in a grey 2010 Ford Falcon sedan with registration ZQU203.

Police and family hold concerns for Singh’s welfare as it is unusual for him not to be in contact with family.

Police have released an image of Singh and his car in the hope someone may recognise him and provide information regarding his current whereabouts.

Anyone who sights Singh or his car and has any information is urged to contact Shepparton Police Station on 03 5820 5777.

