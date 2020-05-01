Tatura Community House will deliver thousands of goodwill envelopes throughout town

Tatura Community House is preparing thousands of goodwill envelopes for delivery to every household across town, in a bid to connect with community members who are socially isolated.

The 2000 envelopes will be packed with a tea bag, coffee and a little message.

Tatura Community House manager Leeane Button said the aim was to reach out to isolated residents.

“We're hoping to deliver to every household, and of course our particular attention would be people living alone,” she said.

“And not necessarily old people — it's a big cross-section of the community.

“It's a token to show people we care.”

Ms Button said the envelopes would contain a phone number for the community house, which residents could call if they wanted to arrange a friendly phone call.

“If they feel like they want to have a chat to someone, we can organise that,” Ms Button said.

The community house is also calling on volunteers to distribute the envelopes.

“The idea is once we have them packed, we will have a town map and we’re going to put a call up on Facebook for volunteers,” Ms Button said.

“We’re going to encourage people to deliver in their own street.

“That will get the community involved, and will be a tremendous help for us.”

The project's sponsors include the Tatura Lions Club, which has donated $200, as well as Tatura Rotary and the Tatura Community Plan Committee.

Tatura Community House has also launched the ‘Helping Hands Tatura’ Facebook page, which has been a means to communicate with the public, as the centre remains closed due to COVID-19.

“We’re posting things from local businesses, and we’re hoping people will post positive things on the page as well,” Ms Button said.

The organisation has also put a survey in the local bulletin for people to submit if they wish to receive a phone call or assistance with shopping or mail, or to register their interest in volunteering.

Anyone interested in volunteering can contact Tatura Community House on 5824 1315, or through the ‘Helping Hands Tatura’ Facebook page.