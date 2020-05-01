With mosques closed, Shepparton’s Ali Al Battaat continues faith at home

When COVID-19 put an abrupt end to mass gatherings, Shepparton's religious circles experienced a dramatic upheaval.

Many daily and weekly faith rituals were suddenly moved from the church, mosque, temple and hall to the home.

In this series, News reporters Charmayne Allison and Madi Chwasta speak to locals about faith during a pandemic.

And why it is more important to them now than ever.

In a quiet living room in his Kialla Lakes home, Ali Al Battaat is praying.

Reciting the words in Arabic under his breath, he alternates between standing and kneeling on his prayer mat, his hands hanging by his sides or lifted, palms upward.

He is praying the salat al-zuhr (noon prayer), one of the five prayers he, as a Shi’a Muslim, performs in three distinct time slots throughout the day.

A small clay disc, known as a "turbah", lays on Ali's prayer mat. The turbah is used by Shi'a Muslims to symbolise earth during the Islamic daily prayers. The clay is from the Imam Husayn Shrine, which is the burial place of Husayn ibn Ali, the grandson of the prophet Muhammad.

There is a familiar rhythm to his movements and the words he whispers — words he first learnt at the tender age of 8.

But for the 21-year-old, these prayers are so much more than a ritual.

They are a personal expression of worship.

And now, more than ever, these prayers hold immense power and significance to him.

“Just looking at my own family since COVID-19 started and looking at myself, we've been more strongly connected to our religion,” he said.

“We have a really strong faith in Allah and his ability to stop this virus.”

Ali Al Battaat performs a "salat" - a daily prayer to Allah.

In addition to the five daily prayers, Ali and his family have been performing “duas” — prayers of supplication or request.

Where the five daily prayers are compulsory and must be performed on a pure site (such as a prayer mat), duas are recommended, and can be performed anywhere.

“I make a dua before a uni exam, before I go out driving in my car — I made one before today’s interview, that it would be successful,” Ali said.

“We've been performing more duas because we believe through our prayers, that's how Allah helps this world and stops the virus from spreading.”

Raised in an Iraqi Muslim family, Ali was taught about his faith from day one.

His father had attended a Hawza — a seminary where Shi’a Muslim clerics are educated – and eagerly shared his religious knowledge with Ali as he grew up.

Ali started praying when he was just 8 — but as he grew older, he began exploring the religion for himself.

“The Muslim faith divides into two sections — Shi'a and Sunni. So I had to explore both,” he said.

“I knew Islam was my religion, but I wanted to explore which side I was supposed to be on.”

All these years later, Ali is still exploring, using the free time afforded by social isolation to delve deeper into his faith.

In addition to studying the Qur’an (Islamic religious text) in the formal Arabic language, he is also now reading it in English.

“Just a few days ago, I bought an English Qur’an, even though I speak, write and read Arabic,” he said.

“I want to explore the English version of it and compare.”

Ali has been reading the Qur'an in the formal Arabic language and English, comparing the two texts.

A religious book, history book and moral guide, the Qur’an is believed by Muslims to contain the words of Allah, written by the prophet Muhammad.

“I'm constantly discovering new things in the Qur’an. There's no way I could fully dissect it. It's much bigger than myself,” Ali said.

“The other day, I was exploring it with my dad. Being a social worker, we're all about women's rights, justice, equality and equity.

“I was surprised how the prophet Muhammad spoke about these things. The Qur’an says everything about how to treat a woman, how to respect a woman, how to admire a woman.

“And it just struck me — I never knew my religion had taught us that 1400 years ago.

“The best I can do is continue learning, and I don't think I could ever stop learning.”

For Ali and the rest of the Greater Shepparton Muslim community, the COVID-19 pandemic has been heartbreaking on so many levels.

Ali Al Battaat reads the Qur'an.

Mosques are closed, meaning public aspects of Ramadan are cancelled.

A highlight of the Muslim calendar, Ramadan is a month of fasting, prayer, reflection and community, lasting from one sighting of the crescent moon to the next.

Throughout the month, Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset, breaking fast at the end of the day.

Not just a religious event, Ramadan is hugely social.

“During Ramadan, people go to the mosque every single night for 30 days,” Ali said.

“We perform our duas and prayers at the mosque, we listen to lectures from imams (Islamic leaders).

“Our elders, youth and women come — everyone.

“We don’t know how it’s going to look this year, because we won’t have any social gatherings.”

A member of Shepparton’s Imam Kadhim Mosque, Ali said he is among local Muslims counting the days until their places of worship reopen.

“For some people who are isolated in the community, for elders, for those that don't have any family, the mosque is a home,” he said.

“And for me, I miss the community we share there.

“But faith-wise, nothing changes now we are stuck at home. We can still pray. We are still doing the right thing.

“In fact, this pandemic is an amazing opportunity for us to strengthen our connection with our religion or faith, as we suddenly have time to stop and reflect.”