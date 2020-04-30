News

Tegan Crawford is the unlikeliest cake decorator

By Madi Chwasta

Go to the classifieds to find out more: this Mother's Day cake from Tegan's Custom Cakes will be given away next Friday.

1 of 5

Hundreds of cupcakes: Tegan Crawford makes between 700 and 900 cupcakes a week for customers in the region.

2 of 5

Hundreds of cupcakes: Tegan Crawford makes between 700 and 900 cupcakes a week for customers in the region.

3 of 5

Mixed cupcakes: Tegan Crawford never expected she would be making colourful and creative cupcakes to earn an income.

4 of 5

A sea of red velvet: Tegan Crawford from Tegan's Custom Cakes loves delivering cakes to her customers.

5 of 5

Tegan Crawford never expected she would be waking up before sunrise to make hundreds of cupcakes and cakes for sweet tooths across the region.

“My plans in year 12 were to go down to Geelong and study exercise and sports science,” she said.

“Now I’m baking cakes.”

The word "baking" doesn't really cut it — Tegan embellishes trays of cupcakes and cakes with chocolate bars and lollies, impressive fondant figurines and personalised messages.

And the 21-year-old does it mostly by herself from her kitchen in her Kialla home, averaging 700 to 900 cupcakes a week for customers from as far as Numurkah and Yarrawonga.

Over the Easter weekend Tegan sold 1400, despite COVID-19 restrictions.

“It was all out of my tiny oven and mixer — I don’t have anything commercial,” she said.

“My sister, my mum and my boyfriend get dragged into it occasionally.”

Word of Tegan's talent for tasty treats has spread throughout the region; in no small part due to her social media pages, which have attracted thousands of followers.

“Quite a few people have said to me the reason I sell so many cupcakes is because I’m so annoying on social media,” she said with a laugh.

“They say, ‘I love your cupcakes, but I’m going to have to block you'.

“Social media definitely plays a big part.”

While she admitted she has always had a creative side, Tegan was still unsure as to how she fell into making and selling cakes through her business, Tegan's Custom Cakes.

“I don’t have any background in cooking,” she said.

In high school she tended towards maths and biology, and Tegan said her family would never trust her to make a delicious dinner.

Tegan's natural ability was discovered somewhat by accident — she was asked to fill a position while working at the Woolworths bakery as a teenager.

“Our pastry chef went away, so they got me to do a few cakes — and I was good at it,” she said.

“Then I started doing it for family and friends.

“It has grown from there.”

After starting the business two years ago, she managed it around working at the supermarket, and now, alongside her job as a gym instructor at Aquamoves.

As to how she reconciles her work selling sugary treats with her job in fitness, Tegan says she loves doing both.

“It’s all about balance,” she said.

“I do love my job at Aquamoves and I like the mix, to be honest.

“I have the fat job and the skinny job.”

While she hopes to open a store one day, Tegan is also looking forward to getting back to her gym job once coronavirus restrictions are lifted.

But at the moment, fulfilling personalised requests and making deliveries for customers is what motivates her to wake up early to bake.

“The feedback really makes me love my job — I love seeing people's reactions,” Tegan said.

“At the moment I'm doing deliveries for Mother's Day, and doing contactless delivery for people's parents.

“I just love that stuff.”

To enter the competition see today's Classified section. The winner will be notified and announced in next Friday's edition of the News.

For information, call 1300 660 886 or email [email protected].

Latest articles

Finance

AP Eagers has laid off 1,200 amid crisis

Car dealership chain AP Eagers says it laid off 1,200 employees last month and was turning to temporary rostering in a bid to preserve more jobs.

AAP Newswire
Finance

COVID gold surge boosts Aust export prices

Australian export prices jumped higher during a COVID-affected March quarter as investors turned to safe-have bullion.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Tesla profit up, Musk hits out at lockdown

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has railed against stay-home orders in the United States, one of which is keeping his California car assembly plant from reopening.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

News

Mooroopna residents oppose nearby community housing development

Nearby residents of proposed community housing in Mooroopna’s north built by the Haven Foundation have said: ‘’go away, we don’t want it’’.

James Bennett
News

Wet weather hits the region

Greater Shepparton residents are being encouraged to get out their umbrellas and unpack their winter woollies as wild weather hits the region today.

Morgan Dyer
Virus updates

Stay informed with our newsletter

Stay up to date with the latest news about the impact of the coronavirus in our community

Shepparton News