Tegan Crawford is the unlikeliest cake decorator

Tegan Crawford never expected she would be waking up before sunrise to make hundreds of cupcakes and cakes for sweet tooths across the region.

“My plans in year 12 were to go down to Geelong and study exercise and sports science,” she said.

“Now I’m baking cakes.”

The word "baking" doesn't really cut it — Tegan embellishes trays of cupcakes and cakes with chocolate bars and lollies, impressive fondant figurines and personalised messages.

And the 21-year-old does it mostly by herself from her kitchen in her Kialla home, averaging 700 to 900 cupcakes a week for customers from as far as Numurkah and Yarrawonga.

Over the Easter weekend Tegan sold 1400, despite COVID-19 restrictions.

“It was all out of my tiny oven and mixer — I don’t have anything commercial,” she said.

“My sister, my mum and my boyfriend get dragged into it occasionally.”

Word of Tegan's talent for tasty treats has spread throughout the region; in no small part due to her social media pages, which have attracted thousands of followers.

“Quite a few people have said to me the reason I sell so many cupcakes is because I’m so annoying on social media,” she said with a laugh.

“They say, ‘I love your cupcakes, but I’m going to have to block you'.

“Social media definitely plays a big part.”

While she admitted she has always had a creative side, Tegan was still unsure as to how she fell into making and selling cakes through her business, Tegan's Custom Cakes.

“I don’t have any background in cooking,” she said.

In high school she tended towards maths and biology, and Tegan said her family would never trust her to make a delicious dinner.

Tegan's natural ability was discovered somewhat by accident — she was asked to fill a position while working at the Woolworths bakery as a teenager.

“Our pastry chef went away, so they got me to do a few cakes — and I was good at it,” she said.

“Then I started doing it for family and friends.

“It has grown from there.”

After starting the business two years ago, she managed it around working at the supermarket, and now, alongside her job as a gym instructor at Aquamoves.

As to how she reconciles her work selling sugary treats with her job in fitness, Tegan says she loves doing both.

“It’s all about balance,” she said.

“I do love my job at Aquamoves and I like the mix, to be honest.

“I have the fat job and the skinny job.”

While she hopes to open a store one day, Tegan is also looking forward to getting back to her gym job once coronavirus restrictions are lifted.

But at the moment, fulfilling personalised requests and making deliveries for customers is what motivates her to wake up early to bake.

“The feedback really makes me love my job — I love seeing people's reactions,” Tegan said.

“At the moment I'm doing deliveries for Mother's Day, and doing contactless delivery for people's parents.

“I just love that stuff.”

