Drummond Rd drainage problem “passing the buck”

Lake Victoria seems to temporarily shift to the corner of Drummond and New Dookie roads when there is heavy rainfall — and for business owner Jim Hasan it is not a laughing matter.

Mr Hasan says he has complained to Greater Shepparton City Council and VicRoads about the drainage at the intersection because the flooded water overflows from the road into his workshop car park.

He said sometimes the water makes its way up to the front door and into his mechanic pits.

But the Car Care owner said his wishes for better drainage had fallen on "deaf ears" because nothing has happened in the more than 15 years the business has been at the site.

Mr Hasan said it was common for flooding to occur twice a year — and after the most recent downpour this week, he has had enough.

The water not only overflows into his business but creates a "dangerous" traffic hazard at the intersection for cars and trucks.

Mr Hasan said he was not getting answers from either council or VicRoads because he feels they are "passing the buck".

“Apparently the west side of the railway line is Shepp council and this side of the railway line is VicRoads,” he said.

“They keep saying, ‘we know there's a problem’ and I think, ‘oh beauty, they're going to fix it'.”

Mr Hasan said millions of dollars had been spent on the intersections at Verney Rd and the Shepparton Alternative Route but nothing "in the middle" of New Dookie Rd.

Because of the water Mr Hasan said some drivers could mistake where the road is when turning left on to New Dookie Rd.

He said he once made a $20 000 insurance claim because of flood damage.

“When it floods, the backwash comes in and into my pit for the pressure washer; sometimes I have to get it pumped out because it has overflowed,” Mr Hasan said.

“We were lucky Wednesday night's rain didn't overflow, but it came close.

“It's frustrating because I like to keep the place nice.”

Hasan's Car Care spoke with the News about the same problem in March 2013.

Greater Sheppparton City Council infrastructure director Phil Hoare said the intersection was one of a "few isolated" areas where water did not drain away.

“Generally, the drainage system has coped well and the number of locations where water has not drained away effectively has been minimal,” he said.

“Council is aware that one of these locations is the intersection of New Dookie Rd and Drummond Rd.

“Signs were erected on the road to alert drivers as a safety measure while council removed the blockage.

“The water that was pooled at the intersection resulted from a blocked private driveway crossing and as soon as the blockage was removed the water receded.

“I understand that there were drainage issues at this location in 2013, this was a much different event and resulted in flooding more broadly across the municipality.

“At this time, the flooding was due to the capacity of the rural drainage system that services this area, which is very different to this issue."