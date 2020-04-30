News

Tatura Community House will deliver thousands of goodwill envelopes throughout town

By Madi Chwasta

Tatura Community House is preparing thousands of goodwill envelopes for delivery to every household across town, in a bid to connect with community members who are socially isolated.

The 2000 envelopes will be packed with a tea bag, coffee and a little message.

Tatura Community House manager Leeane Button said the aim was to reach out to isolated residents.

“We're hoping to deliver to every household, and of course our particular attention would be people living alone,” she said.

“And not necessarily old people — it's a big cross-section of the community.

“It's a token to show people we care.”

Ms Button said the envelopes would contain a phone number for the community house, which residents could call if they wanted to arrange a friendly phone call.

“If they feel like they want to have a chat to someone, we can organise that,” Ms Button said.

The community house is also calling on volunteers to distribute the envelopes.

“The idea is once we have them packed, we will have a town map and we’re going to put a call up on Facebook for volunteers,” Ms Button said.

“We’re going to encourage people to deliver in their own street.

“That will get the community involved, and will be a tremendous help for us.”

The project's sponsors include the Tatura Lions Club, which has donated $200, as well as Tatura Rotary and the Tatura Community Plan Committee.

Tatura Community House has also launched the ‘Helping Hands Tatura’ Facebook page, which has been a means to communicate with the public, as the centre remains closed due to COVID-19.

“We’re posting things from local businesses, and we’re hoping people will post positive things on the page as well,” Ms Button said.

The organisation has also put a survey in the local bulletin for people to submit if they wish to receive a phone call or assistance with shopping or mail, or to register their interest in volunteering.

Anyone interested in volunteering can contact Tatura Community House on 5824 1315, or through the ‘Helping Hands Tatura’ Facebook page.

Latest articles

Horse Racing

The Astrologist entered for Sandown return

City winner The Astrologist is yet to race this season but the three-year-old is scheduled to make his return in a 1200m-race at Sandown.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Winning is uncomplicated for Kendrick

Trainer Stuart Kendrick is nearing 900 career winners and has a strong hand at Doomben with filly Uncomplicated.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Stokes chasing third Australasian Oaks

Trainer Phillip Stokes has won the Australasian Oaks twice with Marju Snip and Maybe Discreet and is looking for a third with Selica.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

News

Mooroopna residents oppose nearby community housing development

Nearby residents of proposed community housing in Mooroopna’s north built by the Haven Foundation have said: ‘’go away, we don’t want it’’.

James Bennett
News

Wet weather hits the region

Greater Shepparton residents are being encouraged to get out their umbrellas and unpack their winter woollies as wild weather hits the region today.

Morgan Dyer
Virus updates

Stay informed with our newsletter

Stay up to date with the latest news about the impact of the coronavirus in our community

Shepparton News