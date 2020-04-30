Keeping Shepparton youth connected

Homebound school students and vulnerable families are being supported with food deliveries and activity packs developed and delivered by Shepparton's Lighthouse Project staff and volunteers during the Covid-19 isolation period.

Lighthouse executive officer Lisa McKenzie said the unique Shepparton-based not-for-profit youth support agency planned to distribute 750 activity packs to secondary school students and 350 packs to primary students in the next few days.

The packs, designed and created by Lighthouse staff, contain a writing book that can be used as a journal, coloured paper, snacks and suggestions for journal entries, competitions, cooking ideas, and online sharing activities and workshops.

“These are things for young people to do at home to sustain their wellbeing, their creativity and sense of purpose,” Ms McKenzie said.

She said Lighthouse staff and volunteers were visiting dozens of homes each week distributing food and activitity packs and ensuring young people involved in its Haven project remained connected.

The Lighthouse Haven, based at 92 Wyndham St and Mooroopna's St Alban's Anglican Church, was established in 2017 as a safe space for young people to meet and connect through games, art, workshops and volunteering.

Shepparton's Lighthouse Project worker Amy Robinson with items from the activity packs now being delivered around Shepparton.

Both Haven sites are closed due to lockdown restrictions, but Ms McKenzie said keeping young people active and connected was vital during this period.

“Most people are coping well, but we are hearing stories of people who are stressed,” she said.

“So what we're trying to do is create a sense of connection, not being left behind, that people care, and someone is looking out for you.”

Ms McKenzie said Lighthouse was in regular contact with 200 young people via Messenger, phone, home visits, Snapchat and other social media platforms.

Ms McKenzie said she was proud the Lighthouse Project had been able to play a co-ordinating role with the Greater Shepparton Response committee launched in late March in the wake of the pandemic restrictions.

The response alliance comprises leaders from community groups including Greater Shepparton City Council, Committee for Greater Shepparton, Rumbalara Aboriginal Co-Operative, Kaiela Institute, Shepparton Foodshare, Ethnic Council of Shepparton and District, Greater Shepparton Foundation and others.

Ms McKenzie chairs the response group, which meets twice a week in an online Zoom forum.

Lighthouse Project worker Nathan Terlich packing activity bags for isolated young people around Shepparton.

She said the alliance was an extension of the Lighthouse's whole-of-community response to deal with complex challenges.

“We have expert input and work out what's going on — if particular agencies are looking for food we can co-ordinate that,” Ms McKenzie said.

“If we hear of needs around infection control or flu vaccinations, or if there is a gap or a shortage we can address that.

“Lighthouse already has a working model, a backbone, and skill sets in admin, data and monitoring and governance.

“When this all happened, I realised Lighthouse is an agile community asset and can respond quickly to community needs.”

She said community response to the Covid-19 pandemic had been inspiring.

“I've seen people come together in a way I have never seen before, setting aside differences and really working on what's possible,” Ms McKenzie said.

“As a result, we're seeing a lot of people supported.”