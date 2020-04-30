Kyabram man to be sentenced after guilty plea to stabbing

A Kyabram man is set to be sentenced after stabbing a man six times with a fillet knife in Mooroopna last year.

Matthew Care-Wickham, 30, faced Shepparton Magistrates’ Court via video link on Friday over the offending which left his victim bleeding heavily from the wounds and requiring emergency surgery.

Police prosecutor Brendan Tyrrell told the court Care-Wickham and the victim were known to each other, with the offending occurring out the front of the Cricketers Arms Hotel in Mooroopna on November 8.

About 2.30 pm on the day of the incident Care-Wickham was walking along McLennan St in Mooroopna while the victim was driving around town with a passenger looking for the accused, who was in possession of house keys they wanted to collect.

Mr Tyrrell said the victim located Care-Wickham out the front of the Cricketers Arms Hotel where he approached the accused and demanded the keys be returned.

“The accused and the victim became involved in a physical and verbal altercation with both males punching each other,” the court was told.

Mr Tyrrell said the accused then reached into his backpack and retrieved a large yellow-handled fillet knife, and stabbed the victim six times — twice in the chest, twice in the torso, once in the left arm and once in the back.

The court heard the victim fled on foot, stumbling along Northgate St before taking refuge in a nearby Vinnies shop where he was attended to by staff before being transported to Goulburn Valley Health.

Mr Tyrrell said police later arrested the accused running along Midland Hwy in Mooroopna after they observed him throwing the knife into grassland on the side of the road.

Care-Wickham was interviewed at Shepparton Police Station were he told police he stabbed the victim because the victim had "pulled a knife on him the previous week" and he was "scared".

He also admitted stabbing the victim — "could have given him life-threatening injuries" — saying he started "driving the knife into the victim's ribs" and thought the victim would back off after the first strike.

The court was told Care-Wickham pleaded guilty to 18 charges, including those that arose from the incident, along with other charges from 2019 which included unlicensed driving.

Care-Wickham's lawyer Anthony Coote told the court his client had been in custody for 168 days.

He said his client had met the victim a week before the incident which is when he alleges a knife was pulled on him.

Mr Coote said on the day of the incident the victim initially began assaulting his client while his hands were in his pockets, which is when the knife was pulled.

“When the defendant was located by the victim he gets out of the car and begins assaulting him,” Mr Coote said.

He urged Magistrate Fran Medina to take into account his client's plea of guilty which he said was made at the earliest available opportunity.

Mr Coote said Care-Wickham had a long-standing history with drugs, describing his experience in the criminal justice system as a revolving door for quite a number of years.

He acknowledged his client had difficulties in engaging with programs designed to help him, saying upon his release he would need support.

Magistrate Medina acknowledged Care-Wickham had a "very disadvantaged history", particularly as a child, which she said had significantly impacted his behaviour as an adult.

She ordered more information to be gathered on the accused before handing down her sentence on June 5.

