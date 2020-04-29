Working from home, pain free

Remote learning and pointless Zoom meetings might be driving you crazy, but working from home does not need to be painful.

Osteo 360° principal osteopath Christian Georgopoulos said the majority of desk workers do not have their workspace set up correctly when they are in the office, never mind at home.

With people taking to makeshift workplaces, he said now more than ever an ergonomically set-up space was key.

“A lot of people just picked their stuff up, rushed it home, dropped it and are just working with it,” Mr Georgopoulos said.

“We've had people come to us with mainly neck issues and back issues because of two things - a lot of them are sitting at the kitchen table and a lot of them sitting on kitchen chairs, which is not ideal.

“Sitting somewhere that was designed for eating at and not working at is going to have complications.”

There are several reasons an ergonomic set-up is important but Mr Georgopoulos said the main factor was people are different shapes and sizes.

“If you're sitting at a desk and using equipment for longer than half an hour, you'll probably notice that you'll start to get a back or neck issue and that's generally due to tissues fatiguing,” he said

“For example if you're someone tall looking down at a computer then those muscles are going to fatigue a lot quicker compared to being more in an upright position where you've got more balance support between muscles.

“What an ergonomic assessment does is it allows us to adjust your set-up to prevent that tissue from fatiguing so quickly.”

The most common offenders were monitor height, worn-out chairs and chairs lacking in back support.

Mr Georgopoulos said Osteo 360° offers ergonomic assessments and the flow-on effect could include less back pain and headaches, fewer sick days and increased productivity.

“The biggest thing we see in the larger companies is a lot of people taking sick days because of headaches or back pain,” he said.

“If we come in, make that alteration, and then actually educate that person about seeking treatment, it then gets them into a position where they become more healthy.

“The employer sees from their perspective that they've got a reduction in sick days and they've got more productivity because that person is able to work a whole day without a headache, whereas before they were mentally fatigued.”

With the clinic remaining open during the coronavirus crisis, Mr Georgopoulos said it offered on-site, in-clinic and online assessments.

He recommended those comfortable heading in to the clinic bring photos of how they sit.

“If you're really in desperate need and you do need someone to come and visit your space on-site, we're more than happy to do that,” he said.

Osteo 360° provides a range of packages to suit employees and employers; from cost-effective 15-minute assessments to get the fundamentals down pat, to more detailed 45-minute sessions and recommending solutions for chronic back pain, like standing desks.

And if your employer is not in the financial position to offer ergonomic assessments, Mr Georgopoulos said individuals can book in and claim the service on tax.