Hundreds of free laptops provided to GSSC students for home learning

By Madi Chwasta

Hundreds of laptops for students: Greater Shepparton Secondary College IT team leader Evan Pyle.

Stacks of laptops: Greater Shepparton Secondary College IT Compass co-ordinator Bernie Brennan with some of the hundreds of devices handed out yesterday.

Greater Shepparton Secondary College has handed out close to 600 free laptops to students without devices at home, to assist with remote learning during "stay at home" COVID-19 restrictions.

In addition, about 120 have been awaiting pick-up from families who have registered for a device, and the college will receive another 150 to cater for any future demand.

Most devices have been provided by the Department of Education and Training, while 100 of the total have been distributed as part of a Telstra and RMIT University research project.

While the college was initially providing only one laptop per family, a statement from GSSC said the school was "confident" all laptop requests could be met from now on.

“In order to cater to as many families as possible, we initially requested one laptop per family,” the statement said.

“As more devices become available we will consider the needs of families who may have a number of children in secondary school.

“The college is currently meeting demand and is making laptops available as they are requested.”

If any family wishes to or has the means to purchase a laptop for their children, the college can provide IT support, Microsoft Office, antivirus and other educational software for free.

The state government has instructed all Victorian students to learn from home to ensure adequate social distancing, with exception given to children of essential workers and those who do not have a suitable home environment.

Victorian Education Minister James Merlino said every child who needed a device to learn remotely would be given one for free.

Mr Merlino also announced last week the department would be partnering with Telstra to provide 21 000 internet dongles to students learning from home, giving priority to secondary school students, families who could not afford internet, and students in bushfire-affected areas.

