A guide to pandemic-proofing your mental health

It is no surprise social isolation is having a ripple effect on mental health.

Shepparton-based ACT Curious clinical director Michelle Trudgen knows better than anyone the importance of coping strategies in a crisis.

“Our life has changed and we are still trying to grapple with coping with unprecedented and continuing change that is impacting all areas of our functioning; work, self, relationships and community,” Ms Trudgen said.

“Some people might be enjoying working from home and others might be struggling.

“Parents might be exhausted being at home with no escape.”

Ms Trudgen said more now than ever, this was a time when people needed a COVID-19 self-care plan — and for those seeking help prior to the pandemic, it was crucial to continue.

“Mental health is being more effected because people are not in their normal routine,” she said.

“If you regularly had a session with a mental health professional it's even more important.

“More than ever we need to reach out and connect.”

Ms Trudgen recommended the following strategies to keep calm during the COVID-19 pandemic:

1. Practise mindfulness by being in the here and now, not there and then.

2. Act on your values of the wife, husband, partner, parent, worker, friend you want to stand for.

Deeply understand your values and respond, rather than react, by being the best you.

Move closer to the people who are important to you even when difficult thoughts and feelings come up. Love is an action and your actions count.

3. Continue with normal exercise practice.

Exercise is the best medicine we can do, now is not the time to stop.

Plan to exercise five to six days a week.

Include incidental exercise like walking to the shop with a backpack to do groceries.

4. Make wise choices at the supermarket.

Our choice point is at the shop or supermarket.

If you put something in your trolley, you will eat it, be it today, tomorrow or in a year.

Choose healthy food 80 per cent of time and allow yourself to enjoy 20 per cent sometimes foods.

5. Maintain regular contact with loved ones virtually.

Use FaceTime to connect or just phone.

Don't get lost in who rang last or expectations.

Understand and act on your values and be the mother, daughter or friend you want to be at this time.

6. Get outdoors to notice nature and the beauty of the changing seasons.

Stop and mindfully notice the flower in your garden, the leaves changing colour or the running stream.

7. Practise psychological flexibility by having new experiences and noticing your rule-governing behaviour.

If you normally have cereal for breakfast you will notice you always have cereal; instead, you might try eggs and toast.

If you usually go for a walk around the Kialla Lakes you can choose to have a new experience and go for a walk along the Broken River paths.

Stop and notice the rigid rules you have in your life — such as having a clean house, how children and others in your family put the clothes on the line or pack the dishwasher — that may be impacting detrimentally on our relationships.

8. Set aside and contain ‘worry time’ each night.

As a family set aside a time when you talk with your children about your worries and fears.

Limit this to 15 minutes (depending on the age of the children) and do not do it at the dinner table.

Sometimes having a ‘worry book’ allows children to write their worries and then allowing them to share during the ‘worry time’ also helps.

9. Limit information to a reliable source and only 30 minutes.

10. Plan to have fun in your day by watching a funny movie, looking at funny memes.

Take the time to laugh.

11. Give yourself permission to cry.

When you do, and it will happen, be congruent with your children and family and explain that you are feeling sad or overwhelmed.