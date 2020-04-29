News

A guide to pandemic-proofing your mental health

By Jessica Ball

A guide to protecting your mental health through the COVID-19 pandemic.

1 of 1

It is no surprise social isolation is having a ripple effect on mental health.

Shepparton-based ACT Curious clinical director Michelle Trudgen knows better than anyone the importance of coping strategies in a crisis.

“Our life has changed and we are still trying to grapple with coping with unprecedented and continuing change that is impacting all areas of our functioning; work, self, relationships and community,” Ms Trudgen said.

“Some people might be enjoying working from home and others might be struggling.

“Parents might be exhausted being at home with no escape.”

Ms Trudgen said more now than ever, this was a time when people needed a COVID-19 self-care plan — and for those seeking help prior to the pandemic, it was crucial to continue.

“Mental health is being more effected because people are not in their normal routine,” she said.

“If you regularly had a session with a mental health professional it's even more important.

“More than ever we need to reach out and connect.”

Ms Trudgen recommended the following strategies to keep calm during the COVID-19 pandemic:

1. Practise mindfulness by being in the here and now, not there and then.

2. Act on your values of the wife, husband, partner, parent, worker, friend you want to stand for.

Deeply understand your values and respond, rather than react, by being the best you.

Move closer to the people who are important to you even when difficult thoughts and feelings come up. Love is an action and your actions count.

3. Continue with normal exercise practice.

Exercise is the best medicine we can do, now is not the time to stop.

Plan to exercise five to six days a week.

Include incidental exercise like walking to the shop with a backpack to do groceries.

4. Make wise choices at the supermarket.

Our choice point is at the shop or supermarket.

If you put something in your trolley, you will eat it, be it today, tomorrow or in a year.

Choose healthy food 80 per cent of time and allow yourself to enjoy 20 per cent sometimes foods.

5. Maintain regular contact with loved ones virtually.

Use FaceTime to connect or just phone.

Don't get lost in who rang last or expectations.

Understand and act on your values and be the mother, daughter or friend you want to be at this time.

6. Get outdoors to notice nature and the beauty of the changing seasons.

Stop and mindfully notice the flower in your garden, the leaves changing colour or the running stream.

7. Practise psychological flexibility by having new experiences and noticing your rule-governing behaviour.

If you normally have cereal for breakfast you will notice you always have cereal; instead, you might try eggs and toast.

If you usually go for a walk around the Kialla Lakes you can choose to have a new experience and go for a walk along the Broken River paths.

Stop and notice the rigid rules you have in your life — such as having a clean house, how children and others in your family put the clothes on the line or pack the dishwasher — that may be impacting detrimentally on our relationships.

8. Set aside and contain ‘worry time’ each night.

As a family set aside a time when you talk with your children about your worries and fears.

Limit this to 15 minutes (depending on the age of the children) and do not do it at the dinner table.

Sometimes having a ‘worry book’ allows children to write their worries and then allowing them to share during the ‘worry time’ also helps.

9. Limit information to a reliable source and only 30 minutes.

10. Plan to have fun in your day by watching a funny movie, looking at funny memes.

Take the time to laugh.

11. Give yourself permission to cry.

When you do, and it will happen, be congruent with your children and family and explain that you are feeling sad or overwhelmed.

Latest articles

Finance

Strong demand for meal kits during crisis

Marley Spoon says its revenue since the coronavirus lockdowns began has doubled, compared to the same time last year.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Blackstone buys 10% stake in Crown Resorts

US private equity firm Blackstone has bought a 10 per cent stake in Crown Resorts from Macau casino operator Melco.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Coles sales consolidate after COVID boom

Coles says panic-buying consumers are showing signs of changing their shopping habits as they work at home and stay indoors due to coronavirus restrictions.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Virus updates

Stay informed with our newsletter

Stay up to date with the latest news about the impact of the coronavirus in our community

Shepparton News
News

Mooroopna residents oppose nearby community housing development

Nearby residents of proposed community housing in Mooroopna’s north built by the Haven Foundation have said: ‘’go away, we don’t want it’’.

James Bennett
News

Man who held gun to the head of Shepparton accountant released on bail

A Melbourne man has been released on bail with strict conditions after he was arrested earlier this year for allegedly holding a gun to the head of a Shepparton accountant and demanding he pay back half a million dollars he owed someone.

Liz Mellino