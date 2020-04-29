Shepparton FoodShare demand soars

Shepparton FoodShare is working flat out to meet a soaring demand for staple food supplies for struggling individuals and families during the COVID-19 crisis.

Operations co-ordinator Grace Grieve said food parcel requests had increased sharply.

“Our demand has increased by at least 80 per cent — we are now distributing between 400 and 500 food parcels a week,” she said.

She said parcels of staple food such as rice, pasta, sauce, cereal and packet meals, as well as some fresh fruit and vegetables, were distributed to organisations across the Shepparton district including FamilyCare, Rumbalara, SalvoCare, The Cottage, Save The Children, Team Challenge and Tatura op shops.

Ms Grieve said while demand was increasing, food supplies were dwindling.

She said regular suppliers such as Foodbank had been requested by government to concentrate on Red Cross packages.

“We're just not getting the food from our regular sources,” she said.

“Using community financial donations we've had to go out and buy staple food supplies. We've never had to do that in 12 years.”

Ms Grieve said delivery models had been changed to minimise traffic in FoodShare's Mooroopna warehouse.

Strict hygiene and social distance rules apply at FoodShare's Mooroopna warehouse.

Only 10 volunteers are allowed in the warehouse packing and distribution area at any one time.

“We're trying to adhere to the 1.5 m social distance for our volunteers. So organisations ring us up the day before and order a food parcel, and we pack it under social distance rules,” she said.

Ms Grieve is a former Shepparton SalvoCare homeless support manager with a background in social work and drug and alcohol education.

She joined FoodShare as a paid part-time operations co-ordinator just over two months ago — just in time for the COVID-19 crisis to hit.

Ms Grieve works with a pool of about 35 volunteers including a core of eight who have been with FoodShare for many years.

“It's been challenging but it's been rewarding too,” she said.

“I could not have done it without the volunteers, they have been amazing.

“They have stepped up tenfold, and the community has reached out and said, ‘how can I help?’ They have been dropping off rice and pasta — it's been incredible.”

Ms Grieve said anyone wishing to donate staple food supplies to FoodShare could phone her on 0429 517 329.