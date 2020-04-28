News

Sheppartonian makes teddy bears for neighbourhood

By Spencer Fowler Steen

Amy Barclay with her son Patrick Barclay, 2, and his brand new teddy bear. Mrs Barclay's mum, Ros Burgess, has been making bears for the children of Boulevard Estate.

Shepparton's Ros Burgess has been keeping busy during isolation, making little teddy bears for kids in the Boulevard Estate neighbourhood.

Ms Burgess’ daughter, Amy Barclay, said the little bears had been a massive hit so far.

“She gave me 50 of them to put in a box out the front of my house, and in less than two days, all of them were gone,” she said.

The idea originated when Ms Barclay told her mum about a new phenomenon going on in the neighbourhood, where people were putting teddy bears in their front windows for kids to go on ‘bear hunts’ for.

“When I told her kids were doing bear hunts, she decided to make some,” Ms Barclay said.

“Mum usually babysits my two-year-old son, but we’ve made arrangements so Mum isn’t minding him, so she’s got a lot of spare time and a lot of scrap material lying around.”

Chuffed: Boulevard Estate residents Ella and Mia Edwards have been loving their new teddy bears.

Ms Barclay said her mum loved to sew, knit and crochet, normally donating her hand-crafted goods to her local church in Tatura or school fetes.

“She’s been sewing most of her life,” she said.

“She’s always done clothing alterations and amendments, but she hates getting recognition for it.”

Ms Barclay said she had received a lot of positive feedback and photos of kids with the teddy bears on Facebook.

A welcome present: Patrick Barclay, 2, with his little teddy bear made by his grandma, Ros Burgess.

One resident commented her appreciation for the bears on Facebook.

“Thank you so much Amy,” she said.

“We've collected ours today and the kids love them. They have played with them all afternoon and now they're taking them to bed with their every-night snuggle toys.”

Another said he was glad to have moved to Shepparton.

“Great neighbourhood to live in, so glad we moved up from Melbourne to be a part of such a great community spirit.”

Ms Barclay said her Mum, armed with her sewing and embroidery machines, might be cooking up something else very soon.

