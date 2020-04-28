Anonymous group creates Anzac Day display in Shepparton

A secretive group from the Boulevard Estate in Shepparton has created an Anzac Day display on a well-known roundabout in the area.

The display, featuring poppies and Australian flags, has delighted residents of the estate, with many taking to Facebook to express their appreciation.

The group of decorators, who wish to remain anonymous, started the trend in January, when they turned the Rudd Rd and Golf Dve roundabout into an Australia Day display.

Since then, the group has turned the roundabout into a Valentine's Day tribute, an Easter display and now, an Anzac Day exhibit.

One of the group members said the community response had been amazing.

“We love doing it as it creates a great feel in our community and the response on our estate page has been overwhelming,” she said.

“In times when the world is looking a little bleak, something so simple is so uplifting.”

Another group member said the Anzac Day display took a bit of preparation.



“We have to go down when it is dark, and if cars come, we jump into the bushes making sure not to be seen,” she said.

“It makes for an entertaining night.”

The group members said they usually start to discuss the next decoration idea straight after the last.

Once a plan of attack had been decided upon, the group said supplies were sourced from the Shepparton discount store, Cheap as Chips.

“Our aim is fun and to put smiles on everyone's faces,” one member said.

“We hope to keep this going throughout the year and we hope the community keeps enjoying what we are doing.”