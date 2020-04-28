This year’s Shepparton News Pink Ribbon Brunch cancelled due to coronavirus

Organisers have been forced to cancel this year's Shepparton News Pink Ribbon Brunch as the future remains uncertain due to coronavirus.

The wildly popular event, which has been running for 14 years and attracts up to 730 attendees a year, has raised more than $620 000 for the National Breast Cancer Foundation's lifesaving work.

The event's committee chair Caitlin McAuliffe said social distancing restrictions and tough conditions for local businesses left them with no choice but to cancel this year's brunch.

However, the committee clarified this was not the end - the event will return next year, ‘'bigger and better than ever''.

“We had to make the call once the Biggest Ever Blokes’ Lunch was cancelled,” Ms McAuliffe said.

“It's tough to organise an event like this while there's still so much uncertainty.

“We rely heavily on local businesses for support such as sponsorship, and the donation of prizes - but many are not in the position to make contributions at this time.

“Plus the entire event is quite an investment - we didn't want to have to cancel at the last-minute after organising everything.”

Ms McAuliffe said travel restrictions also limited guest speaker options.

“We usually have speakers come from Sydney or Melbourne,” she said.

“It's a tough time for the events sector in general. This pandemic affects everything.”

Stephen Schneider, long-standing brunch committee member and owner of platinum sponsors Stephens Jewellers, said the event had become a key occasion in Greater Shepparton throughout its 14 years.

“The brunch is huge, both on the social and emotional calendar,” he said.

“We constantly have clients from across the region giving us feedback on how much the day means to them.

“We all have people in our lives who have been touched by breast cancer.

“The brunch has been a chance for people to get together with friends, shed some tears, share some laughs and - most importantly - raise funds for a lifesaving cause.

“We want to deliver an event of the same level we've put so much pride into in the past. But right now, that's logistically challenging.

“So we're going to put it on ice and come back next year, better than ever.”