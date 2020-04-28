Toolamba photographer gets creative

They say never work with children or animals but when photographer Fleur Ferguson cannot work with children, she chooses to work with animals.

Hearing the ‘stay at home’ message, Mrs Ferguson is isolating on her Toolamba farm and has pressed pause on her business Fleur Ferguson Photography.

While she would normally be capturing fleeting newborn moments in her studio, she is instead documenting farm life with a bit of a twist.

Mrs Ferguson said her camera was never far from her side.

“We had this newborn calf and I thought ‘why not’," she said.

“I can't photograph newborns so I thought I'd photograph her like a newborn baby.”

Photographing Rose a two-day-old calf in her Toolamba studio was not all that different to the newborn session Fleur Ferguson normally offers. Photo: Fleur Ferguson Photography.

After a bit of planning and organising the props, Rose, the two-day-old Speckle Park calf had had a big drink from her mum and Mrs Ferguson got to work.

“I'm sure she was a bit nervous coming into a new environment with all the lights,” she said.

“We had to be super quick to get the photos before she jumped up.”

Rose did not sleep a wink and was a bit of a challenge, but with Mrs Ferguson's experience and patience she was able to get some great shots.

“It was fun, we had a lot of laughs,” she said.

“I always prepare for mishaps and photographing Rose was similar, there's always a few accidents.

“After all sessions the studio is disinfected and cleaned properly.”

Mrs Ferguson said she was looking forward to getting back behind the lens to capture newborns, families and weddings.