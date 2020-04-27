Shepparton COVID-19 street art is complete

Shepparton’s newest piece of street art, which reflects life in COVID-19 isolation, is now complete.

Shepparton artist Tank finished the mural, called Stay the Duck At Home, in an alleyway across from the Victoria Hotel at Fryers St yesterday afternoon.

He began painting the bare wall on Wednesday.

“I’m happy with it - it's a lot more colourful than I expected,” Tank said.

From afar, the viewer sees a number of stacked and decaying caravans, which Tank often uses in his art as a symbol of bad economic times.

Upon a closer look, these caravans are inhabited by lone ducks, representative of isolation, and surrounded by busy mice, including a parent mouse homeschooling its child.

“You can see the caravans from across the road, but the closer you get, you can see the ducks,” he said.

“It’s not overcrowded – it reflects simplicity of isolation.”

Tank said the “positivity and keenness” of the community motivated him to complete it quickly, after he crowdfunded enough money to cover the cost of materials in less than 24 hours, and more than $1600 all up.

“The donations were positive, and motivated me,” he said.

“And people have been pulling up with their kids to see the progress.

“When you’re working on the street, half your time is spent talking to people.”

He wanted the mural to inspire conversation and thought about the pandemic in the years to come.

“In the future, the documentation of times like this through art is what we will look back on,” he said.

He also hoped the other walls in the alley would be painted by other local artists, drawing inspiration from the vibrant backstreets of Melbourne.

“This alley could be completely done in the future – it could be a mini Hosier Lane,” he said.

“You could see some other artists do some stuff in here.”

Tank has received a few offers of walls from business owners in town, and said he was thinking about establishing a Shepparton Street Art Committee, which would help connect Shepparton's plain walls with artists who would want to paint them.

“We should be able to get stuff going – it’s all about connections between humans.”