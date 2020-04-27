News

GV Health asks community to get pathology done later in day

By Madi Chwasta

Come later in the day if possible: GV Health pathology operations manager Merilynn Cree says too many pathology patients are arriving at once.

1 of 1

Goulburn Valley Health is encouraging pathology patients to arrive for their tests later in the day, as too many people are showing up first thing in the morning.

GV Health pathology operations manager Merilynn Cree said crowding at the hospital's pathology centre and at Community Health on Corio St was preventing adequate social distancing and increasing waiting times.

“At 8 am, there’s all these people around and you’re trying to social distance,” she said.

“But there’s nobody waiting throughout the day.”

She said the problem had been worsened by the requirement for all patients, visitors and staff to use the main entrance at the hospital for mandatory COVID-19 screening.

Ms Cree said staff were concerned they would have to make people wait outside.

“If too many people turn up early, (they’re) going to end up queuing outside,” she said.

“They’ll be standing out in the weather, which we also don’t want.”

She asked patients to consider coming later in the day if they were able to.

“If you need to be there at 8 am because you’re fasting or on your way to work, that’s fine,” she said.

“But if you don’t need to be there early, come a little bit later, after 10 am.”

The pathology centre at GV Health has been temporarily moved just inside the main entrance of Graham St, as the old location was in the path of building works.

Pathology is expected to return to its former location by mid-May.

Latest articles

National

Virus-hit markets impact on Future Fund

The financial market plunge due to coronavirus has impacted on the Future Fund, set up to cover public servant superannuation.

AAP Newswire
National

Sydney man jailed for drug importation

Sydney man Mostafa Dib has been jailed for at least 12 years over a conspiracy to import MDMA into Australia which would have netted him more than $1 million.

AAP Newswire
National

SA cabbie faces loss of visa if jailed

An Adelaide cab driver has faced sentencing submissions after killing a pedestrian in 2017, with a court told jail time could prevent him staying in Australia.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

News

Second GV Health staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Goulburn Valley Health chief executive Matt Sharp said at this time there was “no evidence of a link” between this case and the staff member who tested positive for the virus last week.

Madi Chwasta
News

Four horses killed in crash outside Euroa

Heartbreak has struck Euroa’s Lindsay Park Racing stable, with four horses killed in a truck crash on Monday night. Five horses were being transported from the stables to the Hunter Valley when the truck lost control and rolled about 10...

Alex Mitchell
Virus updates

Stay informed with our newsletter

Stay up to date with the latest news about the impact of the coronavirus in our community

Shepparton News