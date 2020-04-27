New SAM on track despite COVID-19 rules

Despite COVID-19 rules on social distancing and hygiene, construction work on the new Shepparton Art Museum building is forging ahead.

Greater Shepparton City Council project manager for the new SAM Thomas Lyle said major milestones had been reached in the past month resulting in major changes to the look of the building.

Mr Lyle said most of the scaffolding had been removed and internal lifts and staircases could now be used.

The roof is being finished and solar panels are due to be installed soon.

Primary steel frameworks have been installed for the four facades and secondary steel frameworks are under way.

Mr Lyle said the distinctive metal facades were due to be installed during the next couple of months, which would allow interior work, such as partitions, to be completed.

Discussions for the refinement of internal spaces for Kaiela Arts and the Visitor Centre are being finalised.

Other works either under way or about to start include: mechanical, fire, hydraulics and electrical engineering works on all levels; partitions and walls on all levels; the goods lift is nearing completion; work on the amphitheatre is also about to start.

Mr Lyle said Kane Constructions had made adjustments to the workplace to ensure government requirements on social distancing and hygiene practices were met.

Mr Lyle said building work was on track to be completed by December.