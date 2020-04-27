Mooroopna War Memorial redevelopment nearly finished

The Mooroopna War Memorial redevelopment is almost complete - now honouring soldiers and servicewomen from World War II, the Vietnam and Korean Wars, and the Indonesian conflict.

The new memorial panels also commemorate the Yorta Yorta people who served.

The $320 000 works started earlier this year, and have seen the installation of new panels with names and pictures of those who have served, as well as flagpoles, concrete paths, a raised platform, lighting, a rose garden and an irrigation system.

The landscaping and painting of the rotunda will be completed in the coming weeks.

Memorial upgrade gives bigger picture: the new memorial commemorates soldiers and servicewomen from wars other than WWI, as well as the Yorta Yorta people who served.

Mooroopna Rotary Club past president and active member Les Young was "very happy" the redevelopment was nearly complete.

He said he had been pushing for the upgrade since 2013, after realising the memorial was not telling the whole story.

“There was nothing here to visualise it, or say there was any other world war bar World War I,” he said.

“I went to rotary, and formed a committee of the four of us.

“It’s taken us seven years to get here, but we got here.”

Works still remain: the landscaping and painting of the rotunda will be completed soon.

City of Greater Shepparton Mayor Seema Abdullah said she was “absolutely delighted” at the result, citing the “wonderful partnership” between community members and all levels of government.

“Council worked closely with the rotary club and the community to have these developments, and to get exactly what they wanted,” Ms Abdullah said.

She gave a particular mention to the Yorta Yorta Nation Aboriginal Corporation for their role in compiling names and images for the panels.

State Member for Nicholls Damian Drum said the memorial’s commemoration of conflicts other than WWI separated it from others around Australia.

Mooroopna Memorial Works: the new panels commemorate soldiers and servicewomen from conflicts other than WWI.

“You can see now it’s a fantastic memorial, and it’s a true commemoration of all of our conflicts,” Mr Drum said.

“All we can do now is wait for the grass to grow.”

The redevelopment was jointly funded by the Mooroopna Rotary Club, Shepparton RSL, the Greater Shepparton City Council, the Victorian Government, the Federal Government, and private donors.

