News

Testing for COVID-19 ramps up

By Tara Whitsed

GV Health chief executive Matt Sharp.

1 of 1

Testing for COVID-19 has ramped up in Greater Shepparton with Goulburn Valley Health testing more than 1500 people since late February.

GV Health chief executive Matt Sharp said the Victorian Government had expanded testing criteria to better track the spread of the virus in the community, with more than 400 people tested during the past week at GV Health.

“Testing is now based on the clinical symptoms of COVID-19, regardless of age or occupation,” Mr Sharp said.

“These symptoms include any new fever or chills, acute respiratory infection, such as a cough, sore throat or shortness of breath, headache, runny or stuffy nose or the loss of the sense of smell.

“As the testing expands, the public can be assured that it will also continue for people with symptoms compatible with COVID-19.

“This includes people with strong links to others who have had COVID-19 as well as healthcare workers and people whose employment and contact with the broader public may place them at higher risk.”

Healthcare workers and other frontline employees will be able to get their results faster, allowing them to quickly return to vital work in the community.

Mr Sharp also reminded the community it was imperative to maintain regular GP appointments and to seek medical treatment if unwell, in order to stay on top of regular health and wellbeing conditions and illnesses.

“I encourage people who have regular appointments with their GP not to put these off, but still attend to ensure you are staying well or receive necessary treatment should you become unwell,” he said.

Mr Sharp also said the availability of GV Health’s emergency services had not changed in light of COVID-19.

“I have seen reports that some people are not attending emergency departments or their GP as they do not want to burden the health system in light of COVID-19 related demands,” he said.

“One example was of a person that had chest pain over a number of days who delayed calling an ambulance and attending their local ED.

“This person did in fact have a heart attack and the outcome could have been different if treatment was provided earlier.”

Mr Sharp also said GV Health would increase the availability of elective surgery in a safe and equitable way from today after the recent announcement to resume services by the government.

Latest articles

News

Testing for COVID-19 ramps up

Testing for COVID-19 has ramped up in Greater Shepparton with Goulburn Valley Health testing more than 1500 people since late February. GV Health chief executive Matt Sharp said the Victorian Government had expanded testing criteria to better track...

Tara Whitsed
News

New SAM on track despite COVID-19 rules

Despite Covid-19 rules on social distancing and hygiene, construction work on the new Shepparton Art Museum building is forging ahead. Greater Shepparton City Council project manager for the new SAM Thomas Lyle said major milestones had been reached...

John Lewis
News

Bail reporting suspension under way due to COVID-19

People on bail within Greater Shepparton will no longer have to report to the Shepparton Police Station as part of their bail conditions, following a statewide suspension because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The change, which came into play on Friday...

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

News

Second GV Health staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Goulburn Valley Health chief executive Matt Sharp said at this time there was “no evidence of a link” between this case and the staff member who tested positive for the virus last week.

Madi Chwasta
News

Four horses killed in crash outside Euroa

Heartbreak has struck Euroa’s Lindsay Park Racing stable, with four horses killed in a truck crash on Monday night. Five horses were being transported from the stables to the Hunter Valley when the truck lost control and rolled about 10...

Alex Mitchell
Virus updates

Stay informed with our newsletter

Stay up to date with the latest news about the impact of the coronavirus in our community

Shepparton News