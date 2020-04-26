Shepparton local pays tribute to fallen police officers

A Victoria Police Constable T. Bear, still in its collectable packaging, sits on the letterbox of Mick Wilson's Hordon St home alongside a bunch of red flowers.

The Shepparton man set up the moving tribute on Thursday following the tragic death of four Victoria Police officers on the Eastern Fwy last week.

The simple gesture is the least Mr Wilson said he could do to remember those officers who paid the ultimate sacrifice while working to protect the community.

“It's a way for me to remember them, show my support and respect for them,” Mr Wilson said.

“I think Shepparton should see more of this around - even a few flowers or a sign saying something.”

Mr Wilson said he named his T-Bear after a former Detective Sergeant here in Shepparton, and a close friend for many years, Frank Eyre, whose son Constable Damien Eyre was ambushed and killed in South Yarra in 1988.

Mr Wilson also knows many other officers in Shepparton having worked as a bricklayer and bricked houses for a number of them during the years.

Mr Wilson, who admitted he had had a rough 12 months health wise, said he was devastated when he heard the horrific news on Wednesday night.

Defying the odds last year after spending more than a week in a coma and months in a nursing home, Mr Wilson acknowledged it was a lonely time for him.

“After all I've been through I had nobody there with me and now the wives, families and kids of the police who died have got nobody there with them,” he said.

“I'm the lucky one - it's the least I could do.”

Shepparton police also acknowledged the tribute on Thursday night, pulling up outside of Mr Wilsons's home and sounding their sirens to thank him and pay their respects.

“The police pulled up here and let the sirens go for about 20 seconds - people didn’t know what was going on,” he said.

“I feel so sad for the police who died - a lot of people don't give the police the respect they deserve.”