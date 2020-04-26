Let’s say thank you to our local Victoria Police members

Now is an appropriate time to remember the heroic contribution our police force makes to all our lives.

In the wake of the terrible events of Wednesday’s Eastern Fwy crash in which four Victorian police members died, let us all reflect on the dedication and courage our policemen and women display every day.

For the past 12 months I have reported on our courts, our local crimes and traffic incidents and during that time my respect for our local police members has grown day by day.

I have seen them operate as precise and professional advocates for justice in our courts.

I have seen them deal compassionately with our troubled youth through community programs.

Similarly, I have reported on programs aimed at preventing family violence and drug addiction or suicide, which involve police.

I have worked a night shift alongside Highway Patrol as a journalist observing and recording their tasks.

And of course I have attended vehicle crashes, workplace incidents and criminal events that have resulted in either injury or death – and sometimes both.

Throughout all this I am always in awe of the dedication and skill our police display.

I can think of no other profession that intersects with so many areas of our lives, and which requires such a range of personal, psychological and physical skill.

What other civilian job requires a worker to put their life at risk, potentially every day, to protect the lives of others?

Surely, only our heroic firefighters and ambulance personnel can match this level of courage.

I speak to our local police daily and I have developed strong professional links with them – but I also feel they are personal links, too.

When the terrible death toll of April 22 became known, my heart went out to the affected families, and to our local members.

The police, like any band of uniformed service people, are a tight-knit bunch of men and women joined by loyalty to their community and to each other.

I know they will all still be feeling the pain of loss, particularly during this time of coronavirus and its necessary restrictions.

I ask you all to spare a thought for them as they go about their work.

Give them a nod, a wave, or a smile – just to show we are standing with them in this difficult time.

They are there to protect us all and they do an amazing job at achieving this each and every day.

To the uniformed police, detectives, prosecutors, custody officers and everyone else who falls under the Victoria Police banner - I say thank you very much.