News

Locals take to the streets to honour our heroes

By Geoff Adams

Families like the Kenna family made their own Anzac Day observance on Saturday morning, while maintaining the social distancing rules in Waranga Drive.

Olivia Kenna, 16, created the Anzac lanterns for the Waranga Drive service on Saturday morning.

Olivia Kenna made up her own Anzac lanterns for the family's drive-way observance.

The Lindsay family added a message to their front fence in Waranga Drive, for Anzac Day.

John and Dodie Joiner, were among the couples who made their own Anzac Day observance at Kialla Lakes on Saturday.

Gemma Lindsay, 12, with the Anzac lanterns created for the dive-way service in Waranga Drive on Saturday.

Tayne Oak, 8, with his father, Hadyn, in Holland St, Shepparton, made up their own special Anzac Day observance on Saturday morning.

Keira, Erica and Isla Shaw made made a chalk mural to commemorate Anzac Day.

Mooroopna War Memorial under lights on Anzac night.

Mooroopna War Memorial saw different scenes this Anzac Day.

Mooroopna War Memorial.

Lights kept the the Mooroopna War Memorial alive this Anzac Day.

Murchison RSL commemorated Anzac Day with hand painted mason jars as candle holders.

Hand painted mason jars and crosses, lit up Murchison RSL.

No crowds. No marches. But they never forgot.

Hundreds or maybe even thousands, we will never know, stood on their front driveways around Shepparton and Mooroopna in makeshift observances for Anzac Day.

As the skies began to lighten with the gathering dawn, families and couples "stood-to" in remembering the fallen who had given up their lives in defence of their country.

With the coronavirus pandemic threatening the country, and government prohibiting public gatherings, private individuals took to the streets in their own informal recognition of Anzac Day on Saturday morning.

Lanterns made from plastic milk bottles, adorned with Anzac insignia, populated the median strips.

In Waranga Dve, Kialla Lakes, one group of six neighbours stood at attention just before 6 am, to remember.

Further down the street, someone was broadcasting the Last Post and Reveille bugle calls and the distinctive sounds echoed across the estate in the still, morning air.

“Covid 19 was not going to stop Anzac Day,” resident Brendan Kenna said.

His father, Kevin Kenna, served with the Royal Australian Air Force in the Pacific, during World War II.

Brendan and his family have always observed the day by attending the usual public ceremony in Shepparton, but this year's public meeting restrictions presented him with a dilemma.

While they were wrestling with the problem they discovered the idea of the driveway ceremony, and simultaneously, got a message from neighbour Sharon Lindsay suggesting they co-ordinate something.

So on Saturday morning, the neighbours simultaneously lined the street outside their houses, while Brendan read The Ode, and Sharon recited the Lord’s prayer.

All observed a minute’s silence.

