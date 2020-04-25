News

Shepparton still honours the fallen in isolation

By Madi Chwasta

"The Rouse" on tin whistle: Helen Rankin paying tribute at the entrance of her property to those that had fallen.

Kialla service: John and Sue MacDonald in their driveway paying tribute to those that served.

Anzac cookies: Jo Foster remembering the fallen from her driveway.

Remembering them from Clear Court, Kialla: John Foster held his own dawn service from his driveway.

A place for quiet reflection: there were few people to be seen at Shepparton's War Memorial on Anzac Day morning.

Shepparton War Memorial: Graeme Bayley paying his respects.

Paying tribute: Shepparton RSL senior vice president Brian McInneny reflecting at the war memorial

Colourful addition: wreaths were still laid at the Shepparton War Memorial, even though there was no official service.

Les We Forget: a wreath at the Shepparton War Memorial.

Wreaths at the War Memorial: Shepparton RSL president Bob Wilkie at the empty memorial.

Wreaths to pay tribute: this is the 40th year Renato's Florist owner Sam Renato has delivered wreaths to war memorials across the region.

Flags flying at half mast: the empty Mooroopna War Memorial.

Candle still burning: 90-year-old Dorothy McCoy lit a candle in honour of her husband at dawn.

Poppies to remember the Anzacs: a garden tribute.

Remembering them in Clear Court Kialla: Ron and Jackie Holland hold candles.

Shepparton's Dorothy McCoy, 90, has attended the dawn service in Shepparton with her son Greg for the past 29 years to honour her husband Kevin McCoy, a World War II veteran.

But this year, she lit a candle and stood in the middle of her drive, wearing her late-husband’s medals as the sun came up.

And the flame was still burning hours later at 8 am.

“The candle is still lit - it’s strange,” Mrs McCoy said.

Further south-east in Earlston, Helen Rankin and her husband Colin listened to the Anzac Day dawn service on ABC Radio in their car out the front of their rural property.

An accomplished pianist, Ms Rankin responded to the grassroots call for musicians to take to their driveways and play The Last Post and Rouse with the most fitting portable instrument she could find - her daughter’s old tin whistle.

“I’m not a wind instrument player, and I only remembered the first part of The Rouse,” Ms Rankin said.

She paid tribute to her father-in-law Corporal John Rankin, who served in New Guinea and New Britain during World War II, and her uncle RAAF Pilot Officer William Searle Vale, who died in Belgium in the same war.

She also took the minute's silence to remember the 16 World War I soldiers listed on Dookie's memorial wall, whom she had commemorated in her 2018 book Remembering the Dookie Fallen.

“I had a lot of people to think about today,” she said.

There was even a small service at the Shepparton War Memorial, where Shepparton RSL president Bob Wilkie and senior vice-president Brian McInneny lay the wreaths at 6 am.

While Mr Wilkie was sad not to see the usual crowd of thousands at dawn, he was reassured by the community's readiness to honour the fallen in their own ways.

“Everyone’s embraced the idea of their own service,” Mr Wilkie said.

And across the region, the community stuck to their word, and remembered them.

