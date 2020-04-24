News

Police investigate failed arson attempt at Shepparton darts hall

By Liz Mellino

1 of 1

Shepparton police are investigating a failed arson attempt at the Shepparton Darts Association hall earlier this month.

Shepparton Criminal Investigation Unit Senior Constable Leon Schroeter said the arson attempt occurred at around 4.30am on April 10. 

Sen Const Schroeter said CCTV footage from the hall showed an unknown male attempting to light the veranda post on fire with a cigarette lighter.

After failing to light the post on fire police said the male ran away from the building.

Around 30 seconds later the male returned and attempted to set fire to the window frame before fleeing the scene.

Sen Const Schroeter said the male pictured in CCTV footage is described as being arabic, of medium build with a beard.

Anyone with information about the attempted incident is urged to contact the Shepparton police Station on 58 205 777.

Alternatively a confidential report can be made via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at www.crimestoppers.com.au

Latest articles

News

Police investigate failed arson attempt at Shepparton darts hall

Shepparton police are investigating a failed arson attempt at the Shepparton Darts Association hall earlier this month. Shepparton Criminal Investigation Unit Senior Constable Leon Schroeter said the arson attempt occurred at around 4.30am on April...

Liz Mellino
Virus updates

Stay informed with our newsletter

Stay up to date with the latest news about the impact of the coronavirus in our community

Shepparton News
News

Police appeal for help to find missing teenager

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate missing Shepparton teenager Georgia Styles. The 15-year-old was last seen in Shepparton on 13 April but may be in the Albury/Wodonga area. Police and family hold concerns for Georgia’s...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

News

Second GV Health staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Goulburn Valley Health chief executive Matt Sharp said at this time there was “no evidence of a link” between this case and the staff member who tested positive for the virus last week.

Madi Chwasta
News

Greater Shepparton reports tenth COVID-19 case

Greater Shepparton has recorded a tenth COVID-19 case, after there being no new diagnoses in the region for more than a week. Moira Shire still has 11 cases, and Mitchell Shire remains on nine. Benalla Rural City is steady on three, and Strathbogie...

Madi Chwasta
News

Four horses killed in crash outside Euroa

Heartbreak has struck Euroa’s Lindsay Park Racing stable, with four horses killed in a truck crash on Monday night. Five horses were being transported from the stables to the Hunter Valley when the truck lost control and rolled about 10...

Alex Mitchell