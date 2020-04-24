Police investigate failed arson attempt at Shepparton darts hall

Shepparton police are investigating a failed arson attempt at the Shepparton Darts Association hall earlier this month.

Shepparton Criminal Investigation Unit Senior Constable Leon Schroeter said the arson attempt occurred at around 4.30am on April 10.

Sen Const Schroeter said CCTV footage from the hall showed an unknown male attempting to light the veranda post on fire with a cigarette lighter.

After failing to light the post on fire police said the male ran away from the building.

Around 30 seconds later the male returned and attempted to set fire to the window frame before fleeing the scene.

Sen Const Schroeter said the male pictured in CCTV footage is described as being arabic, of medium build with a beard.

Anyone with information about the attempted incident is urged to contact the Shepparton police Station on 58 205 777.

Alternatively a confidential report can be made via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at www.crimestoppers.com.au