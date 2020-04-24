News

Police appeal for help to find missing teenager

By Shepparton News

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate missing Shepparton teenager Georgia Styles.

The 15-year-old was last seen in Shepparton on 13 April but may be in the Albury/Wodonga area.

Police and family hold concerns for Georgia’s welfare due to her age and the length of time she has been missing.

Police have released an image of Georgia in the hope someone recognises her and can provide information on her current whereabouts.

Anyone who sees Georgia is urged to contact Shepparton Police Station on 03 5820 5777.

