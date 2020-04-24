Kialla’s Norm Groves survived a war - only to only lose the peace

Norm Groves survived a war; shot at, bombed and booby trapped — but he thought he’d made it safely home.

Until the RSL stabbed him through the heart.

He would be spat on in the street, a sitting duck in 1960s Australia with a moustache and buzz cut crying out ‘returned soldier’.

For too many this was not a badge of honour — people would scream ‘baby killer’ at him.

But when his dad, Kenneth, himself a World War II veteran, proudly marched his boy into Bundoora RSL for a beer, for a yarn with fellow veterans, every man in the place turned their backs on him.

And his dad. Who was rocked to the core, totally confused, deeply hurt.

They stood up and left.

But the pain never has.

Pile that kind of reception on the one that saw the Army return Norm and other soldiers to Australia in the midnight darkness to avoid protestors and clashes at airports, and his treatment by the RSL on top of a mental fragility Norm was only just starting to realise, and it’s no wonder his descent into a lifetime of PTSD and utter despair had begun.

Before that RSL moment, Norm was the proud inheritor of generations of military service — he was in Vietnam, Dad was in World War II and his grandfather was an Anzac in World War I.

Norm’s dad wasn’t much of a drinker, but for him, for the whole family, this wasn’t an average day.

His son was home, safe and sound, after serving his country.

“They (the RSL) didn’t want to know me, didn’t believe I deserved to be called a ‘returned serviceman’,” Norm said.

The anti-war movement in Australia — as in the US — had escalated dramatically as the war dragged on.

With the Coalition government returned in the 1969 election Australians could not see our position on Vietnam changing any time soon, sparking the first moratorium march in 1970 with 200 000 Australians taking to the streets — 70 000 of them going down Bourke St in Melbourne.

The Labor victory in 1972 ended Australia’s military involvement in Vietnam but it would be 18 years from Norm’s ‘welcome home’ in 1969 to the official Welcome Home march in Sydney and Melbourne, which was watched by hundreds of thousands.

But as he stepped out with 12 000 fellow soldiers, through a sea of flags and banners and to an endless chorus of cheers and laughter, Norm could focus on only one thing: “Too little, too late”.

The damage had already been done, had been eating away at his sense of self. The trauma of just finding a path through the fog of war was compounded by the shame and rejection of finally returning home, leaving his mental health in tatters.

Because for nearly every day of the past 50 years, when Norm Groves finally fell asleep it was always to the harsh rattle of gunfire, the blast of grenades and the screams of the dying men — his mates; North Vietnamese regulars, the guerrilla Viet Cong and the villagers and people in towns; the collateral damage.

War is hell.

And while it has been five decades since Norm came home, he’s still living that hell every minute of every day.

Vietnam veteran Norm Groves.

Each moment seared into his memory — the fear of fighting an invisible enemy; the stress of constantly guessing who was friend and who was foe; and always the dead and dying.

And not knowing whether he’d be the next one.

Every memory, still clear as day, tore his wellbeing, his mental health, to shreds. A rare good night is deep sleep; most nights he can’t — and he still struggles to function.

But 15 years ago, when the pain became almost too much to bear, Norm’s wife Kerry threw him a desperate lifeline.

A wild idea that took her husband’s post-traumatic stress disorder almost to breaking point.

To Vietnam, where it all began.

A return to the site of his darkest memories.

“She said, ‘let’s just try it, let’s try something different’,” Norm recalled.

“Because everything was Vietnam. Everything.”

Fifteen years on, Norm has made the trip an incredible 20 times.

Not only has he made peace with the land that once soaked up so much blood, of his comrades and of the Vietnamese who died at their hands.

He has also made peace — and built lasting relationships — with the locals. People who were once the faceless, nameless enemies war taught him to perceive as “animals”.

But whom he now counts as some of his dearest friends.

And by making peace, Norm is on the long road back to healing.

Reflecting on the day he received his conscription letter in 1966, Norm said he had absolutely no idea what lay ahead.

“I don’t really know how I felt about being conscripted — I just felt it was the right thing to do,” Norm said.

“I didn’t know what the war was for — I didn’t even know where Vietnam was.

“My mother said, ‘Oh well, we've been there'. That was the attitude — they’d survived World War II; they'd survived the Great Depression.”

An apprentice electrician, Norm had to complete the final two years of his apprenticeship before he could begin a year’s military training.

Finally, in 1969, he flew into the war zone, landing at the 1st Australian Logistics Support Group headquarters in Vung Tau, before joining the 1st Australian Task Force base in Nui Dat — his home for the next 366 days.

He was posted with the Royal Australian Engineers, where he would eventually become a lance corporal where day-to-day work varied from driving trucks to armed patrols out past the wire.

Then there were secondments to groups such as the 1st Field Squadron, which dealt with mine warfare.

“You’d go out with an infantry patrol and look at the situation. If you found a booby trap — well, it was up to you to do what you thought was best to disarm it,” he said.

It wasn’t just a risky job; each day was a roll of the dice because no two booby traps were ever quite the same — but Norm said Australian soldiers were putting their lives on the line from day one just by being there.

“It was guerrilla warfare — you did not see the enemy,” he said.

“You were on tenterhooks the entire time.

“It was a massive mental strain.”

And the tension didn’t ease back at camp — often it worsened because they were always in range of the enemy and light weapons.

Norm can still vividly remember the first time rocket-propelled grenades rained down on his camp.

“They used to lob them in just to scare the living daylights out of us,” he said.

“Three in a row, ‘bang, bang, bang’ and you’d shit yourself and run outside. But the first time was the really scary one.”

And then there are the memories Norm still can’t talk about.

Such as the Battle of Binh Ba, in which he was “personally” involved.

“Investigate — you'll find out,” he said.

The battle, also known as Operation Hammer, ran from June 6 to June 8, 1969 in the village of Binh Ba, 5 km north of Nui Dat.

It saw troops from 5th Battalion, Royal Australian Regiment fight a combined force of North Vietnamese Army and Viet Cong.

Unlike most Australian combat in Vietnam, it involved fierce house-to-house fighting; with the bulk of enemy forces killed through heavy artillery and air strikes.

After the village was assaulted with infantry, armour and helicopter gunships, the Viet Cong were routed and the village itself largely obliterated.

Communist losses numbered at least 107 — and despite efforts to clear the village of civilians prior to the battle, an unknown number are believed to have died during the fighting.

It ranks as one of the major Australian victories of the war and marked the end of such large-scale clashes.

It is also still too painful for Norm to describe.

“At times I felt ashamed of myself, to a degree,” he said.

“Even today I think, ‘we shouldn't have done those things’.

“But war is war. The animal is brought out of a person when they are pushed to an unacceptable level. It changes people.”

Ten months into his service, Norm flew back to Australia for 10 days R&R before it was back to the chaos, confusion and carnage for his final two months of service.

Then, suddenly, thankfully, his time was up.

He wasn’t just a soldier, he was a survivor, a veteran.

“I had no idea what it was going to be like when I got back,” he said. “Overall, I was pretty proud of what I’d done. Proud of the uniform.”

And then that reception from the RSL and people in the street.

In the following years, Norm was thrust back into ‘normal’ life, working a string of jobs before becoming a registered builder.

Then came the march.

When it was over “I just kept walking and my wife at the time and children were trying to find me”.

That first marriage became more collateral damage from the war that never ended.

He has now been married to Kerry for 40 years and his family has grown to include four children, 12 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

But despite many happy memories through the decades, the PTSD has been an insidious enemy, lurking in the shadows of his mind.

Until, in 2004, Kerry suggested he face his past, and travel to Vietnam.

Desperate for a solution, Norm said yes.

Flying into Vietnam for the first time in 35 years, the military bunkers of Tan Son Nhut airbase flashing past, Norm shuddered: “Things hadn’t changed”.

“My wife had it teed up that we could get back on a plane straight away and come home if we wanted to, if I wanted to, had to,” he said.

“It was difficult, but we managed to stay a week.”

For Norm, that trip, while unsettling, was also incredibly cathartic, setting in motion a passion for Vietnam and its people, to the point he has travelled back 20 times and built close friendships with locals.

“I’m now considered part of the family. I’ve gone to their weddings, seen them start families and watched their kids grow up,” he said.

“That has been part of a massive healing process for me.

“I’m a big believer in forgiveness.

“You've got to forgive, otherwise you harbour everything and it becomes too much. It will kill you in the end.”

It’s a far cry from the loathing he was taught to feel for his enemy during the war.

“Even after I came home, I hated the Vietnamese people with a passion. Not because of what I’d seen them do — but because of indoctrination,” he said.

“We were told they were animals and didn’t deserve to live.

“The change between how I felt about the Vietnamese people then to how I feel about them now is mind-boggling.”

While Vietnam now holds a special place in Norm’s heart, his PTSD still intensifies in the lead-up to each trip back.

As it does in the six weeks before Anzac Day.

“No-one can explain it to me, but I get very nervous every year,” he said.

“But I still see Anzac Day as a precious chance to remember those who died serving and those who have come home and passed since, many due to unspoken suicides.”

Looking back, Norm does not believe the Vietnam War was justified.

However, he still doesn’t regret receiving that conscription letter all those years ago.

“It was the greatest adventure of my life. The best and worst, at the same time,” he said.

“I didn’t know what I was fighting for. But I knew I wanted to serve my country.”