Fryers Street Food Store gets into the Anzac spirit

Shepparton’s Fryers Street Food Store will be donating all profits made from its Anzac biscuits to the Shepparton RSL.

Every year the store has been a place for families to retreat to and reflect in, after the dawn and 11 am services.

However, with services called off, store co-owner Ingrid Thomas said staff wanted to continue to pay their respects to the fallen and give back to the community.

“So many people are going to miss out on spending important reflective time together this year,” she said.

“So, we thought about other ways of how we could show our respect this year.

“The community has been so good to us, we wanted give back.

“A big part of the Anzac spirit is pulling together as a community, and that’s something we feel really strongly about."

The store will also donate $1 from every takeaway wood-fired pizza sold on Saturday to the Shepparton RSL.

Ms Thomas said although the current crisis was nothing compared to war, the biscuits represented similar struggles.

“The whole premise of the biscuit was that it didn’t use perishable ingredients and they were made out of cupboard basics,” she said.

“They are made to last when people were going through a difficult time.

“It’s not the same as war but there are some similarities in terms of what people were going through, such as isolation and uncertainty.”

Fryers Street Food Store co-owner Ingrid Thomas with Shepparton RSL vice-president Bruce Davis.

Shepparton RSL vice-president Bruce Davis said the RSL was incredibly thankful for the generous donation.

“Our normal appeal where we sell merchandise on the street and in shops and schools has been squashed because of COVID-19,” he said.

“Our normal community breakfast won’t be happening either.

“So, for establishments like the Food Store to do this kind of thing is absolutely marvellous."

Mr Davis said the money donated would go directly towards local service members who served both domestically and internationally.

“When they (service people) come back they can sometimes fall on hard times from what they have seen and heard, both mentally and physically,” he said.

“So we use the money to help them and their families get back on their feet.

“We couldn’t do this without donations from the community and volunteers that sell the merchandise.”

The chewy Anzac biscuits with caramel notes are available for pre-order or can be purchased from the store today and Saturday.

For more information visit the Fryers Street Food Store Facebook page or phone the store on 5822 4660.

Show your support

Ingrid Thomas is one of many Greater Shepparton residents who have pulled out their brass instruments and begun practicing the Last Post this week.

With Anzac Day services cancelled, an Australia-wide initiative is calling on people with an instrument to play the Last Post at 6 am in their driveways on Saturday.

Ms Thomas said the Music for Mateship initiative was an important way for people to unite for the fallen while in isolation.

“I learnt to play the trumpet at school but I've hardly played in 20 years,” Ms Thomas said.

“I have been practising. It's really just another way of showing our respects."

Ms Thomas will play the Last Post in her driveway with her husband and three young children at 6 am on Anzac Day.

She will then play it again outside her business — Fryers Street Food Store — at 11 am, in light of the cancelled 11 am memorial service.

“The initiative has really struck a chord with me,” Ms Thomas said.

“Hopefully other people in the community will get on board as well."

For more information, visit musicformateship.org

