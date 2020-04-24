Kialla veteran Shane O’Keefe still doesn’t believe Vietnam War was justified

Kialla’s Shane O’Keefe doesn’t believe in the Vietnam War.

He doesn’t believe Australian lives should have been lost over a conflict that, he claims, was unjustified.

But if there is one thing he believes, it’s that our troops fought — and died — with honour.

“I've discussed it with the other boys — would we have changed anything? And I don't think we would have, knowing where we are now,” he said.

“Our military was professional. It wasn't an attitude of kill, kill, kill.

“I'm not ashamed of having been there. In fact, I’m proud of the way we dealt with it.”

But it would be decades before the general public shared this pride, as the anti-war movement saw many Vietnam veterans treated with disgust at the conclusion of the war.

Until even local RSLs turned them away.

“It was an attitude from first and second world war veterans of, ‘What you did is nothing compared to what I had to do’,” Shane said.

“But some Vietnam vets have been the same way to people that have come after them. So it's just human nature to some extent.”

Shane was just 20 when he received his conscription letter in 1966.

Studying civil engineering at the time, he had to complete his studies in Warrnambool before heading to Vietnam three years later.

“Each year there was a chance the war would be over,” he said.

“But by ‘69, it still wasn’t. So I just had to face up to it.”

Posted to the Royal Australian Engineers, Shane completed his training — including demolitions, mine warfare, water supply and bridging — before flying out in May 1970.

“I wasn't too worried about heading to the war, but it was something I would have preferred not to face. I would have rather gone straight to pursuing my career,” he said.

“But I knew if I was going to be in the war, I wanted to be in the engineering corps.”

Stationed in Nui Dat as part of the 17th Construction Squadron, Shane helped build everything from roads and buildings to bridges and culverts.

Heading out regularly to survey the land, he soon came to know the locals, particularly the children, who would chatter to him about learning English.

But working in a war zone, Shane was always on high alert.

“There were people on your side and people against you. And even as engineers, we could be targets,” he said.

“During the time I was there, there was a group doing well-boring who sat down for lunch after doing their work. And a kid just walked up and threw a grenade among them.

“So you always had to be wary — that could happen at any time.”

Looking back, Shane counts himself as one of the lucky ones.

He had what he terms an “uncomplicated” tour.

“I didn't really see any combat action, which I didn't mind too much,” he said.

“I wasn't fired upon and I didn't fire at anyone. And Nui Dat wasn’t mortared the entire time I was there.

“But for others who were physically or mentally injured during the war — they might have a different view of things.”

Returning home in May 1971, he also had a smoother transition back to Australia than many other veterans did.

“I knew a bit about the attitudes towards Vietnam soldiers before I came home,” he said.

“But people were pretty good in Warrnambool, where I lived at the time. They knew me, so didn’t have any antagonism towards me. But I heard it was a lot worse in the city.”

Moving to Rochester to finally launch his career as a civil engineer, Shane said the local RSL was a “little edgy”.

“I didn't join the RSL, but I know a lot of my mates did. But they weren't counted as being real veterans of a real war,” he said.

“It was ridiculous.

“I first joined an RSL in the 90s when I lived at Box Hill. Thankfully they were very accepting by then.

“I think they realised we were the next generation and needed to be included so the RSL lived on.”

After finishing up his national service, Shane had no intention of returning to the Army.

But within 18 months, he found himself in the Army Reserve — pulled in by promises of fellowship and good times.

Clearly, the promises were true — he stayed for 22 years.

“It was great to be with other people who shared my experience of being in the war. Because most people didn't really get it,” he said.

Fifty years on, Shane still doesn’t believe the Vietnam War was justified.

“It's very disappointing we were a part of it,” he said.

“The government suggested a domino effect — that if Vietnam fell to the communists, the rest of Asia would fall.

“But I think that was just a smokescreen, similar to Iraq — we were just going along with the Yanks, because maybe one day we'd need them to defend us.”

It took some time for Vietnam veterans to be acknowledged on Anzac Day.

But Shane said he was first inspired to get involved by his father, who was with the engineers in New Guinea in World War II.

“One day, my dad’s unit had their reunion at the depot I was with in the Army Reserve,” he said.

“He had an absolute ball, meeting up with blokes he hadn't seen for donkey's years.

“And that showed me the value of Anzac Day. A day of comradeship and reunion, as well as remembrance.”

Shane said Anzac Day was also a precious opportunity to pause and remember the fallen.

“It’s a chance for us to commemorate what our servicemen have achieved — especially those that lost their lives,” he said.

“And to reflect on the country we are and how we came to be what we are. Because the sacrifice of these men and women has played a part in establishing Australia as it is today.”