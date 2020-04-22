News

Dookie woman’s painted rock mailbox drop brings brightness to neighbourhood

By Charmayne Allison

Dookie's Barb Rigano dropped painted rocks in locals' letterboxes.

1 of 1

Dookie's Barb Rigano was walking down the street of her home town last week when she had a bright idea.

Something simple to bring a bit of colour to a community in the shadow of COVID-19.

“I dropped into the local shops and people there seemed very down,” she said.

“Later on, I went for a walk and the people I passed on the street seemed to have no happiness, no joy.

“I thought, if I can make someone smile, I've done something good.

“So I went home and started painting.”

After almost 70 hours of work, Barb had painstakingly painted 100 rocks, each with their own vibrant colours and patterns.

She then (along with help from a reluctant volunteer, her husband) dropped them in mailboxes across town.

“I dropped them at any house that had a mailbox. Sadly a few places missed out because I just couldn't find their mailboxes,” Barb said.

“I got caught by one person, but thankfully I knew them.”

Dookie's Barb Rigano dropped painted rocks in locals' letterboxes.

As locals discovered the tiny painted treasures in their mailboxes, Barb has received a wave of praise for her "small" gesture.

“I've lived here for 12 years but I don't know a lot of locals, as I work from home,” she said.

“But those I do know guessed right away it was me. People seemed to really enjoy them and have been displaying them in their homes.

“I didn't think I'd see this kind of outcome, I just thought I'd give people a little something to smile about for a few seconds.”

Painting rocks has long been a hobby of Barb's.

“I've never been much of a fan of TV, so when everyone sits down to watch something after dinner, I like to paint,” she said.

“I just use rocks from my backyard. I paint them with mandala patterns, starting with one dot in the centre and working my way out from there.

“They can take up to an hour and a half to paint, depending on the complexity of the pattern.”

Barb encourages others to do something thoughtful for their community at this time.

“Even if you've got a couple minutes free, sit down and do something — even if it's small,” she said.

“We're all in this together.

“We may as well all be happy together, rather than all being miserable.”

Latest articles

Video

Give a dog a home - December 20

She may not have got the memo about the red dress, but this eight-year-old kelpie mix will still steal your heart. Sheri is a lovely, mature lady who is looking for a home where she can laze about, snoop about or stroll down the street with her new...

Riverine Herald
Lifestyle

Give a dog a home - December 13

Thor may sound like an almighty and powerful figure, not to mention scary for a dog, but once you meet this sweet boy, you’ll find he’s a gift from the gods. He’s a four-year-old Staffy mix with plenty of energy to spare. He’s looking for an owner...

Riverine Herald
Mama Mayhem

It all sounds like Greek to me

ARE there any parents out there having trouble understanding their teenage children? Having a conversation with my almost teen daughter is like learning Swahili thanks to all the new terms and phrases she keeps popping out with. I mean I’m hip. I...

Ivy Jensen

MOST POPULAR

News

Former GV Health staff member tests positive to COVID-19

GV Health chief executive Matt Sharp has confirmed a former staff member who was employed at the Graham Street Shepparton campus in early April on a temporary basis has tested positive for COVID-19.

Charmayne Allison
News

Second GV Health staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Goulburn Valley Health chief executive Matt Sharp said at this time there was “no evidence of a link” between this case and the staff member who tested positive for the virus last week.

Madi Chwasta
News

Greater Shepparton reports tenth COVID-19 case

Greater Shepparton has recorded a tenth COVID-19 case, after there being no new diagnoses in the region for more than a week. Moira Shire still has 11 cases, and Mitchell Shire remains on nine. Benalla Rural City is steady on three, and Strathbogie...

Madi Chwasta