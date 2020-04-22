Dookie woman’s painted rock mailbox drop brings brightness to neighbourhood

Dookie's Barb Rigano was walking down the street of her home town last week when she had a bright idea.

Something simple to bring a bit of colour to a community in the shadow of COVID-19.

“I dropped into the local shops and people there seemed very down,” she said.

“Later on, I went for a walk and the people I passed on the street seemed to have no happiness, no joy.

“I thought, if I can make someone smile, I've done something good.

“So I went home and started painting.”

After almost 70 hours of work, Barb had painstakingly painted 100 rocks, each with their own vibrant colours and patterns.

She then (along with help from a reluctant volunteer, her husband) dropped them in mailboxes across town.

“I dropped them at any house that had a mailbox. Sadly a few places missed out because I just couldn't find their mailboxes,” Barb said.

“I got caught by one person, but thankfully I knew them.”

Dookie's Barb Rigano dropped painted rocks in locals' letterboxes.

As locals discovered the tiny painted treasures in their mailboxes, Barb has received a wave of praise for her "small" gesture.

“I've lived here for 12 years but I don't know a lot of locals, as I work from home,” she said.

“But those I do know guessed right away it was me. People seemed to really enjoy them and have been displaying them in their homes.

“I didn't think I'd see this kind of outcome, I just thought I'd give people a little something to smile about for a few seconds.”

Painting rocks has long been a hobby of Barb's.

“I've never been much of a fan of TV, so when everyone sits down to watch something after dinner, I like to paint,” she said.

“I just use rocks from my backyard. I paint them with mandala patterns, starting with one dot in the centre and working my way out from there.

“They can take up to an hour and a half to paint, depending on the complexity of the pattern.”

Barb encourages others to do something thoughtful for their community at this time.

“Even if you've got a couple minutes free, sit down and do something — even if it's small,” she said.

“We're all in this together.