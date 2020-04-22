Shepparton family violence support Zooms ahead

Josh Simm used to sit in a circle with a group of 10 indigenous men to talk about family violence and generational trauma.

The large room at the rear of the Dardi Munwurro office on Shepparton's Wyndham St would become a sacred space for the recounting of personal stories and ways to change behaviour.

A painted message stick made by an indigenous elder would be passed between the men, giving them the power to command attention while they spoke.

Now the room is empty, chairs are stacked against walls and the space is filled with nothing but a powerless silence.

But the men are still talking. Just not here.

Josh is Hume co-ordinator for Dardi Munwurro, a Victoria-wide group that delivers healing and behavioural change programs for indigenous men and young people who have become involved in the justice system through family violence issues.

“It's been really well received by the Aboriginal community here,” Josh said.

“They've been screaming out for places to refer people and because we are an Aboriginal-specific service we do things a little differently. This is a space for men to be accountable and to be vulnerable as well.

“We use ancient Aboriginal traditions — like sitting in a circle so we are all even and we can all see each other. When someone talks they hold the message stick — just like our elders did.”

When coronavirus and social-distancing rules arrived, groups across Victoria were forced to disband and isolate. But now they have started using Zoom to meet online.

“At the start there were challenges with men using emails and logging on and chatting, but as the weeks went on they began to feel the pinch of isolation and they began to really look forward to hooking up,” Josh said.

He said isolation and job losses had brought more stresses for families in lockdown.

“We've looked at the statistics and family violence is actually going up,” Josh said.

“So we've created a 24/7 crisis support line for men to call. Sometimes they just need to talk to someone.”

He said using Zoom had meant men from across the state could now share their experiences.

“Our meetings now are not just people from Shepparton — we've started to mix the groups up so we have men from Bairnsdale or Morwell or Dandenong talking to each other. They love it, they say it's awesome,” Josh said.

He said despite losing the valuable experience of face-to-face encounters, the whole experience of isolation had brought benefits.

“It's made everyone slow down,” Josh said.

“We've all had to connect and sit with ourselves. Sometimes we've used coffee shops and restaurants as places to escape. This has forced people to get back in touch with themselves and get back to basics.”

Any indigenous men or families in need of support can phone the Dardi Munwurro 24-hour support line on 1800 435 799.