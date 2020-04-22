News

Mooroopna Hardware’s advice for building a chicken coop

By Jessica Ball

Jarrod Dempster from Mooroopna Hardware shares his top tips for building a chicken coop.

1 of 1

Maybe you could not find eggs at the supermarket, maybe you panic bought chickens or maybe you are simply looking for a DIY project to keep yourself busy.

Whatever the way, you have arrived at that stage of isolation where you have decided to build a chicken coop.

Before you head out to buy supplies take a little advice from Mooroopna Hardware's trade manager Jarrod Dempster.

1. Choose a treated pine timber. If you are going large Mr Dempster recommends a thicker cut and if you want a head start on the project, Mooroopna Hardware will even cut the timber to size for you.

2. Select your wire carefully. If your happy hens are going to live in the backyard a lighter gauge wire will be fine, but if they are on a farm or any property where there is a risk of foxes a heavy gauge wire is the best choice.

3. Use U-shaped nails to keep the wire in place.

4. A nesting box is a great addition to any chicken coop and can easily be built from Formply.

6. Adding a door will make it simpler to look after your feathered friends. Mr Dempster suggested using a similar type of a timber to the rest of the project and you could even create a steel frame.

7. To keep your chickens protected from the elements use corrugated iron to build a roof and make sure you screw it down.

8. Tools down does not mean your coop is complete. Make sure you make your chickens comfortable by adding pea straw or sugar cane mulch.

9. Good food means good layers. Mr Dempster said Mooroopna Hardware also stocked a range of chicken feed to help keep the hens healthy and strong.

Latest articles

Finance

Record retail surge as shutdowns loomed

Retail trade in Australia surged by a record 8.2 per cent in March as COVID-19 shutdowns loomed, according to figures released by the ABS.

AAP Newswire
Finance

S&P downgrades Virgin Australia to CC

Ratings agency S&P has downgraded Virgin Australia, saying it expects its creditors will be forced to take a haircut, but that the airline will survive.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Ramsay launches $1.4bn capital raising

Private hospital operator Ramsay Health Care will attempt a $1.4 billion capital raising after elective surgery was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

News

Former GV Health staff member tests positive to COVID-19

GV Health chief executive Matt Sharp has confirmed a former staff member who was employed at the Graham Street Shepparton campus in early April on a temporary basis has tested positive for COVID-19.

Charmayne Allison
News

Second GV Health staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Goulburn Valley Health chief executive Matt Sharp said at this time there was “no evidence of a link” between this case and the staff member who tested positive for the virus last week.

Madi Chwasta
News

Greater Shepparton reports tenth COVID-19 case

Greater Shepparton has recorded a tenth COVID-19 case, after there being no new diagnoses in the region for more than a week. Moira Shire still has 11 cases, and Mitchell Shire remains on nine. Benalla Rural City is steady on three, and Strathbogie...

Madi Chwasta