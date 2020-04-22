News

Funding needed for Shepparton FoodShare, organisation says

By James Bennett

Shepparton Foodshare operations co-ordinator Grace Grieve.

Shepparton FoodShare is calling on the Victorian Government to throw it a lifeline to help it buy staple food.

The food security not-for-profit desperately needs funding in order to purchase the basics to deliver struggling families food.

Operations coordinator Grace Grieve said the money must be substantial and would need to be in excess of $100 000.

She fears that without vital funding and if the food runs out, FoodShare won’t be able to continue.

Shepparton FoodShare is delivering food parcels to more than 70 families per day.

Ms Grieve said the Shepparton community had been great but FoodShare still needed money.

“Don’t get me wrong, Shepparton has supported us really well in the last few weeks,” she said.

“We’re now at the stage where we’re running out of pasta, tea, coffee, sauces and other basics so we have to buy that type of food.

“It's not just about delivering food in a parcel but what is in the parcels. We can’t deliver food to a family for them to look at it and not even make a healthy meal out of it.”

Member for Northern Victoria Wendy Lovell has written to Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews calling for Shepparton FoodShare to receive financial assistance.

Ms Lovell said Shepparton FoodShare could not rely on some of its regular donors due to the COVID-19 pandemic causing a shortage for suppliers.

“The lack of donated staple foods caused by COVID-19 has forced Shepparton FoodShare to purchase these goods themselves, an expense they are simply unable to afford without assistance,” she said.

“I call on the premier and his government to intervene and provide urgent financial assistance so Shepparton FoodShare can continue helping the most vulnerable members of our community.”

Disability, Ageing and Carers Minister Luke Donnellan said the government provide regular support towards some of FoodShare's donors including Foodbank Victoria.

“We support the supply and distribution of emergency food relief in Victoria through our funding of Foodbank Victoria, which delivers to every corner of the state, including Shepparton.

“In this financial year alone we’ve provided Foodbank Victoria with $3.8 million and through this, we’re able to support more than 450 food relief organisations and charity partners.

“Food collected by Foodbank Victoria is regularly delivered to food relief agencies, including FoodShare in Shepparton.”

