Get to know a local - Claire Baumber

By Morgan Dyer

Name: Claire Baumber

Age: 30

Occupation: Agribusiness bank manager with NAB

Where were you born?: Shepparton, however grew up on a dairy farm at Dhurringile.

Who do you find most inspiring?: My sister. She works as a nurse in the cancer ward at St Vincent's Hospital Melbourne.

What was your childhood dream?: I wanted to be a nurse when I grew up. Not sure how I ended up in banking.

What do you love most about living here?: Our local walking tracks around Shepparton.

If you could invite three people over for dinner, dead or alive, who would they be?: My sister, along with my two grandfathers who I have not met. It would be interesting to hear how they grew up and learn interesting facts about their lives.

Favourite sporting team: Melbourne Football Club.

Favourite meal and drink: Favourite drink definitely has to be an espresso martini.

Favourite holiday destination: Croatia. Last year my sister and four friends sailed on a yacht around some of the Croatian islands. It was sunny, warm, clear blue waters and we ate yummy fresh seafood from our doorstep.

Something people might not know: I have lived in four states.

What are you doing to keep occupied during isolation?: I am fortunate to be still working full-time with the bank through this global pandemic, however on weekends I enjoy going for a walk around Kialla Lakes, spending some time in the garden, doing the crossword and quiz from the newspaper, watching a couple of TV shows on Stan, making up and eating cheese platters and trialing some homemade cocktails (especially an espresso martini) with my housemates.

