Call to get rid of mall shopping in Shepparton

By John Lewis

Former Shepparton mayor Geoff Dobson and his wife Prue have made the move to shop-top living, setting up home in a former CBD drafting studio in 2018.

Former Shepparton mayor Geoff Dobson has said it is time to get rid of retailing in the Maude St Mall and introduce a community space to the area.

In a response to Greater Shepparton City Council's Maude St Mall refined redevelopment plan released in March, Mr Dobson published his views on social media late last week.

RESPONSE TO THE MAUDE STREET MALL CONCEPT PLAN

It is time that we threw out the concept of a retail-centric Maude Street Mall and replaced it with the concept of The Central Hub.

To date, we have relied on retailers to run the mall’s agenda, but with the advent of online shopping, the boom in warehouse-type retailing in the outer areas, unco-ordinated trading hours within the mall, and the introduction of non-retail businesses, the retail mall concept has run its race.

Many regional cities have a Central Community Hub as a key retail precinct, meeting place and information centre for its citizens and, more importantly, our visitors.

There could be a number of uses for a multipurpose community hub, even a boutique community garden.

A digital impression of how the Maude St Mall might look after the council's $20 million redevelopment plan.

The revitalization of the look and feel of the area could include hanging flower baskets, quirky decorations, colourful night-time lighting, directions to our other attractions, community volunteer information officers, university, TAFE and local schooling information centre, police and essential services information centre and entertainment information and booking centre. And these changes would certainly complement the innovative café society that we have nurtured.

Complementing the hub concept is the multi-deck car park that is currently under-utilised, not customer-friendly and decidedly ugly for a central district building. Council should take control by way of a long-term lease or a buyout of the freehold.

With activity comes public involvement and attendance, resulting in the need to increase retail opportunities, and a sense of community.

Vibrancy, excitement, innovation, quirky and informative are just some of the terms we could apply to this plan.

Has the concept of mall retailing had its day?

Now, let’s compare these ideas with the costly consultant-laden mishmash of ideas over many years including traffic and pedestrian-dodging delivery trucks, etc.

The big questions on the revamp is: will all of the existing trees and wisteria be removed? If so, how long before we regain the lovely canopies that we currently have?

Again, the multi-million-dollar cost of revamping and the 12 months loss of retail trade and the loss of access will all be cost factors that council will be responsible for during the deconstruction/restating process, which most pundits cannot guarantee will be successful.

The current pandemic will change the look of retail for many years with traders having to embrace online shopping. The current Maude Street Mall will not be immune from these changes.

Let’s be positive, let’s put these activation ideas in front of reconstruction of the mall, and let’s bring a mixture of community-driven requirements, retail opportunities and public acceptance to the very centre of Shepparton.

