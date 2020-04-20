News

New mural for Shepparton depicts society in COVID-19

By Madi Chwasta

New mural in Shepparton: Tank will begin painting the mural inspired by COVID-19 this week.

1 of 1

Shepparton artist Tank will begin painting a colourful mural in town this week, inspired by life during COVID-19.

He will be painting the mural - titled Stay the Duck At Home - in an alleyway on Fryers St, across from the Victoria Hotel.

It will depict lonely ducks living in decaying caravans that are stacked on top of one another, surrounded by industrious mice.

“The ducks represent our current situation of being in self-isolation, while the caravans they live in reflect the downturn of the economy,” he said.

“There’ll be mice hoarding toilet paper, mice wearing a mask, another is a doctor – there might even be some home-schooling mice in there.

“I want kids to come up in the future and ask, ‘why is that mouse holding toilet paper?'.”

Sitting ducks in caravans: a mock-up of the new mural.

Tank, who is also responsible for the vibrant cows throughout Shepparton, came up with the concept while sitting idle in isolation.

“I wanted to create some art around the current situation we’re in, with the virus, the lockdown and the economic times,” he said.

After gaining approval from the council and the building owner to paint the mural, he started a GoFundMe page, asking for $980 to cover the cost of paint and the scissor lift hire.

“It's also about community involvement - everyone who donates can take ownership of a caravan, mouse or duck,” he said.

And the community has shown their enthusiasm for the project - within 24 hours, he reached his goal, and is still taking donations to fund a wage.

Depending on rain, he aims to start the mural on Wednesday and complete it by Monday, and hopes the art will endure for many years to come.

“In the future, the documentation of times like this through art - be that visual arts, the music of the times, the movies, the books - is what we will look back on,” he said.

“I’m doing a little bit for Shepparton, and what we’re feeling right here and right now.”

To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/f/stay-the-duck-at-home

Latest articles

News

Hook, line and sinker: Tatura family stages fishing trip in backyard

What do you do when your annual fishing trip arrives but you can’t leave the house? You set up your boat in the back yard, cast your line and sit back and enjoy the ride.

Morgan Dyer
News

Tatura man’s cutting-edge skills after 50 years of cutting hair

Amid the wave of geometric shapes, pop-art and bobs that were London in the 1970s, Pat Iorianni found his feet as a hairdresser. This year marks the 50th year of the Tatura-born man being on the business end of the professional scissors — and...

Shepparton News
News

Youth arrested following Tatura Retirement Village burglaries

The residents of a Tatura retirement village can rest easy after a teenager accused of a string of aggravated burglaries at the village was arrested. Police Operation Greenery kicked off earlier this year following a string of aggravated burglaries...

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

News

Former GV Health staff member tests positive to COVID-19

GV Health chief executive Matt Sharp has confirmed a former staff member who was employed at the Graham Street Shepparton campus in early April on a temporary basis has tested positive for COVID-19.

Charmayne Allison
News

Greater Shepparton reports tenth COVID-19 case

Greater Shepparton has recorded a tenth COVID-19 case, after there being no new diagnoses in the region for more than a week. Moira Shire still has 11 cases, and Mitchell Shire remains on nine. Benalla Rural City is steady on three, and Strathbogie...

Madi Chwasta
News

Mooroopna man injured after attempting to stop thief from stealing his vehicle

A Mooroopna man who jumped in the tray of his ute in an attempt to stop a thief from stealing his vehicle is in a stable condition in hospital. The man, 26, suffered moderate injuries to his legs and feet after his vehicle, driven by the offender...

Liz Mellino