New mural for Shepparton depicts society in COVID-19

Shepparton artist Tank will begin painting a colourful mural in town this week, inspired by life during COVID-19.

He will be painting the mural - titled Stay the Duck At Home - in an alleyway on Fryers St, across from the Victoria Hotel.

It will depict lonely ducks living in decaying caravans that are stacked on top of one another, surrounded by industrious mice.

“The ducks represent our current situation of being in self-isolation, while the caravans they live in reflect the downturn of the economy,” he said.

“There’ll be mice hoarding toilet paper, mice wearing a mask, another is a doctor – there might even be some home-schooling mice in there.

“I want kids to come up in the future and ask, ‘why is that mouse holding toilet paper?'.”

Sitting ducks in caravans: a mock-up of the new mural.

Tank, who is also responsible for the vibrant cows throughout Shepparton, came up with the concept while sitting idle in isolation.

“I wanted to create some art around the current situation we’re in, with the virus, the lockdown and the economic times,” he said.

After gaining approval from the council and the building owner to paint the mural, he started a GoFundMe page, asking for $980 to cover the cost of paint and the scissor lift hire.

“It's also about community involvement - everyone who donates can take ownership of a caravan, mouse or duck,” he said.

And the community has shown their enthusiasm for the project - within 24 hours, he reached his goal, and is still taking donations to fund a wage.

Depending on rain, he aims to start the mural on Wednesday and complete it by Monday, and hopes the art will endure for many years to come.

“In the future, the documentation of times like this through art - be that visual arts, the music of the times, the movies, the books - is what we will look back on,” he said.

“I’m doing a little bit for Shepparton, and what we’re feeling right here and right now.”

To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/f/stay-the-duck-at-home