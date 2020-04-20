Look out for Shepparton’s feathered friends

Shepparton is home to a wonderful variety of native birds, and many can be seen and heard from the backyard.

Long-time Goulburn Valley bird watcher Don Roberts knows which feathered friends can be spotted at this time of year, and how you can identify them.

Eastern rosellas

With their red head, white cheeks and a multitude of colours all over their body, these birds are stunning to look at.

But they are also distinguished by their song.

“They have a musical sort of call — it's shrill and sounds like a bell,” Don said.

They can be seen at any time of day, and are usually found in pairs.

“They're a resident bird, so they're here all the time,” Don said.

And if you are having trouble spotting one, you can go to your pantry for a quick reminder.

“They're the bird you can find on the Rosella tomato sauce bottles,” Don said.

A blue-faced honeyeater, captured by Russell Jones.

Blue-faced honeyeaters

This is the ultimate urban flyer, which bird-watchers can spot at Victoria Park Lake.

“A common bird in Shepparton and Mooroopna, they've acclimatised to living in towns,” Don said.

They have a large blue patch on their face, a black bib, green wings, and the rest of the under-body is white.

They spend most of their time in little family groups.

“Any time of the year you can get anything from a pair up to nine birds in one group,” Don said.

A New Holland honeyeater.

New Holland honeyeaters

Another urban bird, this honeyeater can also be seen around built-up areas in Shepparton.

They are black and white striped, with a broad yellow patch on the wing. They hang around the Kialla Lakes and further north near Goulburn Valley Health, where there are plenty of native trees.

And if you see one, you are in for a show.

“They're fairly arrogant — they tend to chase other birds around,” Don said.

“They have really become used to humans to a certain degree.”

"Raucous": the red wattlebird, captured by Russell Jones.

Red wattlebirds

These birds are also honeyeaters, and at nearly the size of a magpie are the largest of the type.

They have red wattles on either side of their neck, and spend time throughout Shepparton and in surrounding forests.

However, you are likely to hear them before you see them — and it is not exactly pleasant.

“They make a really raucous noise, similar to the sound when people used to crank their old cars,” Don said.

“It's not a nice call.”

Known for their stunning call: a pied butcherbird, captured by Russell Jones.

Pied butcherbirds

Black and white, these birds tend to move around in the winter, and will appear in Shepparton every now and then.

What makes them notable is their beautiful, flute-like call.

“People are really captivated by them,” Don said.

“The call is magnificent, and it's considered one of the best calls of bird in the world — not just in Australia.”

He said Shepparton residents would generally hear their stunning song from daybreak until about 10 am.