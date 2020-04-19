Greater Shepparton general practice set to benefit from $100 000 COVID-19 grants

As the district’s frontline workers continue to brace for further challenges from the coronavirus crisis, the Greater Shepparton Response team is working hard to find solutions.

The Goulburn Medical Workforce Fund (GVMF) is giving out two grants totalling $100 000 in a bid to address key issues identified by the response team.

“We have identified three things that are really important for an effective response,” Greater Shepparton Response team member and primary fundholder of GVMF Sönke Tremper said.

“These are ready access to personal protective equipment (PPE), soap and sanitiser for our general practices and broad and quick uptake of flu vaccinations.

“Plus we want to equip our community organisations and general practices with the infection-control techniques they need to continue providing support at the front-line.

“It is said the virus doesn’t discriminate - but what’s more important is not all of us will be able to protect ourselves from infection as well as others.

“And some of us are more likely to develop severe coronavirus disease than others.”

Medical Business Services, which has begun developing solutions for a rapid influenza vaccination campaign as well as access to PPE and sanitiser, will receive one of the $50 000 grants.

The second grant will go to microbiologist and infection control expert Margaret Jennings.

She will ensure she is immediately available for Greater Shepparton-based general practices and community organisations to access relevant infection-control training and advice.

“The projects will be overseen by a steering group that reports directly to Greater Shepparton Response,” Mr Tremper said.

“This will ensure activities and solutions line up and work well together.”

Medical Business Services director Riwka Hagen said she was excited to help strength the Greater Shepparton Response.

“The shortage of influenza vaccinations and PPE are an issue across the state and country,” Ms Hagen said.

“We hope the work we do here in Shepparton will provide a local solution that could inform and assist other regions, too.”

Medical Business Services will reach out to general practices.

However, any general practices experiencing shortages or worried about future supply are encouraged to proactively email [email protected]

Ms Jennings from MarJen Education Services was also thrilled to offer her expertise to local primary health care and community services.

“This grant really makes it easier for community-based services and not-for-profits to get their infection control practices right, so that they can continue doing their important work as safely as possible”, Ms Jennings said.

Ms Jennings can be booked free of charge by Greater Shepparton-based general practices, pharmacies and community organisations providing services to people at higher risk of COVID-19.

● For more information or to book a training session, email [email protected] or phone 0404 088 754.